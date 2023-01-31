Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Related
Public safety meeting highlights police staffing challenges in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County leaders met with residents on Saturday in a town hall meeting devoted to public safety. "I’m worried about our children," said Phyillis Wright, who has two daughters in Prince George's County Schools. As parents and residents raised concerns at the...
Emergency board meeting, crime stats breakdown after deadly shooting at Potomac Avenue Metro station
WASHINGTON — A Metro worker was shot and killed at the Potomac Avenue station on Wednesday morning, and a day later, the Emergency Board of Directors held a closed door meeting. The shooting sparked safety concerns about Metro on social media platforms. And, those concerns seem to not have...
'Sprayed with mace, burned with hot coffee, doused in urine and spit' | Union says WMATA is failing to protect workers, riders
WASHINGTON — A union representing transit and allied workers in the U.S. and Canada is blasting the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) for failing to provide better protection following the death of a metro worker Wednesday morning. The Metro employee, later identified as 64-year-old Robert Cunningham was one...
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
Some Prince George's leaders call for review of police special enforcement units
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Two leaders in Prince George's County are calling for a review of any “special enforcement” units operated by the police department there. The calls come in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Five members of a special enforcement unit...
Steering wheel lock distribution planned for Saturday in response to uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts
LORTON, Va. — In response to an uptick in thefts targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles, a steering wheel lock distribution event has been scheduled for Saturday, February 4. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lorton Community Center located at 9520 Richmond Highway in Fairfax County.
Virginia school districts scrambling to rework budgets after a $201 million 'error'
MANASSAS, Va. — The Prince William County School board said they're going to have some tough decisions to make. During their school board meeting Wednesday night John Wallingford, the Chief Financial Officer for PWCS told the board members that they'll be short $10,709,693 for the FY 2024 budget, because of the error made by the Virginia Department of Education.
High-impact tutoring program to be expanded to serve an additional 3,600 DC students, Mayor Bowser says
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser says the high-impact tutoring program for D.C. students is scaling up. On Thursday, Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced a third investment in high-impact tutoring (HIT) to serve an additional 3,600 students in Washington, D.C. >The video above...
Metro employee killed in triple shooting at Potomac Ave station
WASHINGTON — A Metro employee was shot and killed and two other people were shot and injured at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning. DC Police and Metro Transit Police responded to the reported shooting around 9:45 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict...
Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington hopes to reopen this summer
ARLINGTON, Va. — The beloved Ireland's Four Courts will be back!. Managing partner Dave Cahill told WUSA9 Wednesday that he hopes they'll be able to reopen by August. Crews began demolition work on the inside of the pub this week, but still have a long ways to go before the doors can be reopened.
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
Bomb threats cause Alexandria City High School campus 2 days in a row
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia high school campus has been forced to evacuate students and staff twice this week due to bomb threats. In a letter to students and families Wednesday, Executive Principal Peter Balas said the first bomb threat was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Following the threat, Alexandria City High School (ACHS) King Street campus at King Street was evacuated.
New study claims Washington, DC is the most luxury-obsessed area in the US
WASHINGTON — A new study claims that Washington, D.C. may be the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. Customized jewelry experts Glamira analyzed Google Trends data to discover the level of interest in each area for multiple search terms including "luxury vacation", "luxury jewelry" and "luxury hotels." The...
Frederick County holds contest to redesign its flag
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Fancy yourself a designer? Well, why not take a shot at redesigning your county's flag?. One county in Maryland is giving its residents an opportunity to do just that. Frederick County will celebrate its 275th anniversary in June, and the county is giving its community...
Report: Contractor lied to City about money paid to minority subcontractors
A construction vendor contracted out by Baltimore City could be in legal jeopardy after allegedly falsifying documents in order to meet certain levels of minority participation.
fox5dc.com
Can landlords force DC residents to take down their doorbell cameras for security?
An Anacostia man who rents his home is being asked by his landlord to take his doorbell camera down. But is he legally obligated to remove the device? FOX 5's Katie Barlow spoke with a tenants' rights attorney who said tenants are generally in a better position on this issue -- plus the mayor has a security camera incentive program encouraging them.
Family displaced after space heater starts house fire in Dale City
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Investigators say two adults and a child were displaced after a house fire in Prince William County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Prince William County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported in the 13000 block of Redstone Drive in Dale City. When crews...
Driver runs red light, striking and killing pedestrian in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man crossing the street was hit by a truck driver who ran a red light in Prince George's County Thursday night and died, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way, not...
'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting
WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
