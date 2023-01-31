ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia school districts scrambling to rework budgets after a $201 million 'error'

MANASSAS, Va. — The Prince William County School board said they're going to have some tough decisions to make. During their school board meeting Wednesday night John Wallingford, the Chief Financial Officer for PWCS told the board members that they'll be short $10,709,693 for the FY 2024 budget, because of the error made by the Virginia Department of Education.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Metro employee killed in triple shooting at Potomac Ave station

WASHINGTON — A Metro employee was shot and killed and two other people were shot and injured at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning. DC Police and Metro Transit Police responded to the reported shooting around 9:45 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict...
WASHINGTON, DC
Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bomb threats cause Alexandria City High School campus 2 days in a row

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia high school campus has been forced to evacuate students and staff twice this week due to bomb threats. In a letter to students and families Wednesday, Executive Principal Peter Balas said the first bomb threat was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Following the threat, Alexandria City High School (ACHS) King Street campus at King Street was evacuated.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Frederick County holds contest to redesign its flag

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Fancy yourself a designer? Well, why not take a shot at redesigning your county's flag?. One county in Maryland is giving its residents an opportunity to do just that. Frederick County will celebrate its 275th anniversary in June, and the county is giving its community...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting

WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
WASHINGTON, DC
