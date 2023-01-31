What factors influence the decision to keep or cancel a television show? That was the key question presented to Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, during a recent appearance on TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast. Peacock just reached 20 million subscribers, ended its free tier for new users, and expects losses of $3 billion this year to grow as the executive joined the show. Meanwhile, she's enjoying critical praise for Poker Face on Peacock, a ratings success for Night Court on NBC, and other triumphs. However, even with its critically lauded programming, NBC, and Peacock in particular, have placed many of its newest shows on the chopping block after they have barely premiered. Peacock recently canceled One of Us Is Lying and Julie Plec's Vampire Academy while also axing Dead Day, which was to have united Plec and Kevin Williamson for the first time since Vampire Diaries.

