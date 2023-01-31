Read full article on original website
Peacock Exec Explains Why It Canceled Several Major Shows
What factors influence the decision to keep or cancel a television show? That was the key question presented to Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, during a recent appearance on TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast. Peacock just reached 20 million subscribers, ended its free tier for new users, and expects losses of $3 billion this year to grow as the executive joined the show. Meanwhile, she's enjoying critical praise for Poker Face on Peacock, a ratings success for Night Court on NBC, and other triumphs. However, even with its critically lauded programming, NBC, and Peacock in particular, have placed many of its newest shows on the chopping block after they have barely premiered. Peacock recently canceled One of Us Is Lying and Julie Plec's Vampire Academy while also axing Dead Day, which was to have united Plec and Kevin Williamson for the first time since Vampire Diaries.
Netflix Working on Sequel to One of Its Biggest Movies
Netflix's most popular animated movie is getting a sequel. That right: Netflix has greenlit a sequel to The Sea Beast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chris Williams, the director/co-writer, signed an overall deal with Netflix in late 2022, with two new movies in the works, one of which is a sequel to the 2022 seafaring adventure.
'1923' Season 2: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Fate Revealed at Paramount+
The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.
'Dexter: New Blood' Season 2 Not Happening Amid Prequel Talk
Much like many of Dexter Morgan's victims over the years, Dexter: New Blood is dead. Despite being a huge success for Showtime, it appears the minds behind the show won't be continuing it. While the series effectively wrapped up the story of serial killer Dexter (Michael C. Hall), there was still a road forward by following what happens to his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) after he (spoiler alert) kills his father in the Season 1 finale.
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis' Upcoming TV Show Won't Be on Netflix
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the titular devil in the massively popular Fox-turned-Netflix show Lucifer, but he's moving on to another streaming service for his next TV project. Per Variety, he is teaming with Emma Roberts. for the upcoming Hulu series Second Wife. Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, created to show. She has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies.
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
LL Cool J Reacts to 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. The spinoff of NCIS will conclude its run on CBS after 322 episodes across 14 seasons. According to the announcement, the series finale is planned for May 14 on CBS, followed by on-demand and streaming on Paramount+ the next day. A spinoff...
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': Rowan Gets Confused in the Mayfair House (Exclusive Clip)
The fifth episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, Feb. 5, and Rowan seems to be going through some things. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) looking to escape the Mayfair House after Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) is stabbed by Carlotta (Beth Grant). As she looks for a way out, Ciprien comes into the room and offers her breakfast. Rowan is confused because Cipirien is walking around 100% healthy and not showing any indication he was stabbed. Ciprien tells Rowan that he hit her head and got a concussion, which is why she is confused.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 3)
February is here, and the first weekend of the month will be marked by new arrivals for Netflix subscribers. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will dip into its February 2023 content list to bring subscribers seven new series and films. This weekend's lineup includes two licensed titles and five Netflix original series and films, with the content catalogue growing with additions like the anticipated Elite adaptation Class and the new original film True Spirit.
Lauren London Gets Honest About Jonah Hill Relationship in Netflix's 'You People'
Lauren London is getting real about her relationship with Jonah Hill in their new Netflix film You People. The 38-year-old actress recently spoke to Haper's Bazaar and admitted she was nervous about playing Hill's love interest in the movie. She was approached to play the role by director Kenya Barris who is the creator of the ABC series black-ish and a writer of the successful 2017 movie Girls Trip.
'Night Court' Revival's Fate at NBC Revealed
The verdict is in! After becoming the most-watched and highest-rated premiere of this broadcast TV season, NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court reboot for Season 2. The network handed out the renewal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, revealing that the series, a revival of the original...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Daphne and Velma Had 'Steamy' Kiss Cut From 'Scooby-Doo'
Sarah Michelle Gellar is spilling the tea on a "steamy" deleted scene between her character Daphne and Linda Cardellini's character Velma in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie. The Wolf Pack actress opened up about the original cut of the James Gunn film during the viewer question and answer section of Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about a rumored "relationship on the side" between the two Mystery Inc. members.
'That '90s Show' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Netflix is heading back to Point Place for more of That '90s Show. The That '70s Show spinoff has officially been renewed for a 16-episode Season 2, the streamer announced Friday, coming off of an incredibly successful first season. That '90s Show premiered its first season on Jan. 19 and skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's most popular English television show list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed, according to the streamer.
Eric Christian Olsen Reacts to 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Cancellation
Eric Christian Olsen — the actor who plays Marty Deeks — is saying goodbye to NCIS: Los Angeles. The CBS drama. is concluding at CBS after Season 14 finishes airing. After the network broke the news, Olsen shared his public reaction with a stunning photo of himself in character.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Dolly Parton's Uncredited 'Buffy' Role
Sarah Michelle Gellar just confirmed the longstanding rumor that Dolly Parton was a producer behind Buffy the Vampire Slayer. During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon promoting her new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, the Buffy star confirmed that the country icon was an involved part of the iconic supernatural series, even sending annual holiday gifts to the cast.
Salma Hayek Talks Being Drafted for the Olympics at 9 Years Old
Salma Hayek has had a very successful career as an actress. But the 56-year-old came very close to being an Olympic star. While appearing on NBC News' Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Hayek revealed that she was drafted for the Olympics at the age of 9. "I didn't want a...
