SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Oakland Hills Fire Damages Multiple Homes
This morning's rain should fade off quickly around 9 a.m. with slight possibility of an afternoon shower, but more rain and wind arrives Saturday. Expect gusty winds and rain showers all over the Bay through mid-afternoon Sunday. [Chronicle]. PG&E is going to be giving credits on bills this month or...
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
SFist
7 Mile House Celebrates Its 165th Anniversary On Saturday
Established in 1858, 7 Mile House at the SF-Brisbane border turns 165 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with $1.65 Jack Daniels shots, free adobo, and the Kindle release of the book detailing the Gold Rush-era restaurant's (often outlaw) 165-year history. You might know the Geneva Avenue at Bayshore...
SFist
BART San Jose Extension Gets $375 Million State Grant, Expects To Start Construction Next Year
Another big pile of state money is kickstarting BART’s extension into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, which will come in handy, as authorities now admit the total project cost will indeed be about $9 billion. It was not even three weeks ago when Governor Gavin Newsom announced his...
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
SFist
NoPa Home Featured on ‘Hoarders’ Sells For $500K Over Asking, Despite Atrocious Conditions
A Lyon Street house that made for a very depressing segment on A&E’s Hoarders just sold for $1.2 million ($500,000 over its asking price), even though it still very much looked and smelled like a house that had been featured on Hoarders. The trainwreck A&E reality show Hoarders has...
Child attacked by mountain lion in California, taken to trauma center
A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.The area is south of Half Moon Bay.The victim was conscious while being taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on the child's condition. Other details weren't immediately released.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was investigating the attack.Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in...
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay
DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...
Man found dead in car in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
Loose cow collides with Tesla in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A loose cow collided with a Tesla, backing up traffic in a Pleasanton neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to Pleasanton Police Department. Several calls were reported to Pleasanton police about a loose cow wandering Bernal and Stanley Streets around 8 p.m. The “cow-llision”, as referred to by Pleasanton police, was with a […]
Missing San Francisco teen found dead in the Bayview, police say
The 18-year-old was reported missing in early January.
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
