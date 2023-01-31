Read full article on original website
Forspoken cloaks: all cloak locations and abilities
Frey is from New York, but she can’t wear her normal attire for long once she’s whisked away into the fantasy world of Athia. Among Frey’s new duds is her flowing cloak. Aside from looking awesome, this is one piece of gear in Forspoken that you can swap out and upgrade for stat buffs. It may not seem like a particularly strong armor piece, but once you see how much a good cloak can improve your abilities, you’ll be glad to know how to get them all.
Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K gaming monitor is $700 off today
Gamers with lots of cash to spare should turn their attention towards Samsung’s monitor deals as the rotating Samsung Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor is on sale with a $700 discount. At $2,300 instead of its original price of $3,000, it’s still not cheap, but if you can afford this incredible 55-inch display, there’s nothing in the market like it. It’s understandable if you want to think about it first, but if you want to take advantage of the lowered price, you’ll have to hurry because the price cut may disappear very soon.
How to watch SpaceX’s Hispasat Amazonas Nexus launch today
SpaceX will be performing a launch today, Sunday, February 5, of a Spanish communications satellite, using one of its signature Falcon 9 rockets. If you fancy watching along with the launch and the always exciting retrieval of the first stage booster, there is a livestream available and we have the details on how to watch below.
Add 2TB of storage to your PS5 with an SSD and save $70 with this deal
Samsung has a great deal right now on one of the best SSDs around for improving your PS5’s storage situation. The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD is normally priced at $270 but right now, you can buy it for $200. A saving of $70, this is the ideal time to upgrade your PS5 storage while still gaining tremendous value for money. It’s quick to install and makes a huge difference. Hit the buy button below or read on while we explain all.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: is it time to upgrade?
Samsung has unveiled its latest top-of-the-line flagship smartphone: the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This beast packs in the powerful new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, which is an optimized version of Qualcomm’s latest with clock speeds up to 3.3Ghz. You also get an incredible 200MP main camera, a super sharp 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 500ppi, a massive battery, and more.
Save $620 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070
If you’re planning to buy a new gaming laptop, you should be prepared to make a significant investment. Even with retailers’ gaming laptop deals, the ones that are worth it aren’t exactly cheap, but at least you’ll be able to enjoy a discount with your purchase. Here’s a recommendation — the powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7, which is down to $1,600 from its sticker price of $2,220, for $620 in savings that you can spend on video games and accessories. You’ll have to act fast though, because Lenovo’s offer may end at any moment.
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 coming to Disney+ in May
Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will premiere on May 4 on Disney+. May 4 is Star Wars Day, which is known for the catchphrase, “May the 4th be with you.”. Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series that includes short films set...
Marvel Snap is dangerously close to becoming a pay-to-win game
Marvel Snap is undoubtedly one of the best free-to-play mobile games on the market. With over 14 million downloads and counting, it’s clear that the quality, as well as the casual and card game nature of the title, are doing a great job at keeping a sustained interest among players.
A rare Disney Plus deal just started — get it while you can
It’s not often that we see Disney Plus deals but there’s an exciting one right now. For both new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers in the US, they can get three months of Disney+ Basic — the ad-supported tier — for just $7 per month. After the initial three-month period, the subscription auto-renews at the current monthly retail price of $8 per month until you cancel it. An ideal chance to enjoy the delights of Disney Plus for less, hit the sign up button below or read on while we take you through what it has to offer.
I found the best (and only sensible) PC case for the RTX 4090
Finding a proper PC case for extra-large GPUs like the RTX 4090 has become damn near impossible. We’ve all seen this monstrous graphics card being haphazardly stuffed into PC cases left and right, resulting in melted power cables and potential fires. Contents. So, when I came across the Hyte’s...
All missable characters in Fire Emblem Engage and how to get them
Each Fire Emblem game introduces a cast of characters you are able to recruit and bring into your army to battle with. Fire Emblem Engage doesn't have quite as deep of a social system as the previous entry, but still does have a handful of characters that you can miss out on recruiting if you don't know what to do. While the process of recruiting these units isn't complex, if you fail to do so at the right time and miss your chance, there's no going back to get them. To make sure you don't miss out on filling your team with every possible character, follow this guide on how to recruit every missable character in Fire Emblem Engage.
Best Buy will give you a $10 to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy today
Excited for Hogwarts Legacy that’s set for release imminently? Best Buy has an amazing offer right now where if you pre-order the game, you can receive a $10 Best Buy e-gift card entirely for free. There’s no catch. It applies to all versions of the game including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox One version when it releases later this year, all priced at $70. It also works with the Deluxe Edition of the game priced at $80. Not convinced yet? Read on while we tell you all about the deal.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order: Get a $10 Best Buy gift card
The long-running action-adventure game Assassin’s Creed has a new game coming out in 2023. It’s titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and its anticipation already has people debating whether or not it will be one of the best Assassin’s Creed games. It’s available for pre-order right now, and when you pre-order from Best Buy, you’ll also get a $10 e-gift card. Pricing of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is either $50 or $60 depending on which gaming console you’re pre-ordering for, with free shipping and in-store pickup available when the title is officially released.
New AMD laptop CPU destroys its predecessor, winning by 90%
New benchmarks suggest that there’s a lot to be excited about if you’re a laptop gamer. The leaked tests show off the performance of the upcoming AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX, as well as AMD’s latest Ryzen 7040 laptop APU. The former completely destroyed its predecessor, while the...
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: there’s a clear winner
With the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung has gotten 2023 off to a stunning start. The company has debuted an iterative update of one of the very best Android phones, refining what was already a winning formula with a streamlined design, a new processor, a larger battery, and a tougher body.
Ends soon: sign up for NordVPN today and save up to 62%
NordVPN is one of the best VPN services around and if you act fast, you can get it at a fantastic price giving you peace of mind for a long time to come. Right now, you can sign up for the Complete NordVPN service for two years for $161 working out at the equivalent of just under $7 a month, or you can sign up for the Standard plan for two years for $101, working out at just over $4 per month. The one-year Complete plan is also good value working at $90 for the first year, aka the equivalent of just over $7 per month. The Standard plan costs $60 per year or $5 per month. No idea where to start? We’re here to explain the differences. Hit the sign-up button below to get peace of mind with a comprehensive VPN service.
Apple Mac mini (M2 Pro) review: the best mini computer ever
Apple Silicon revitalized the Mac mini in 2020. It took it from a nearly dead product to one of the best value computers you can buy. In 2023, it’s not only been updated to the M2 chip, it also comes with the option to upgrade to the M2 Pro. That’s right — better graphics in the same tiny footprint.
There’s a huge Sonos flash sale happening right now
Sonos really makes some excellent home theater, surround, and audio products, whether you’re looking for a little boom from a subwoofer, or some clear audio from a set of satellite speakers or soundbar. They do tend to be on the pricy side, which is why our list of the best Sonos deals is always a great place to start if you’re looking for some new gear. Or, and you’re going to love this, you can always dive right into Best Buy’s Sonos flash sale, which is happening right this moment. There are a bunch of Sonos products discounted for the event, and we’ve scooped up all of the best deals for you, and shared them below.
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal we’ve found
We’ve fielded a lot of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S23 over the past few months. Samsung put all those rumors to rest on February 1 when they officially unveiled the new phone at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The hottest model is the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is large, powerful, and expensive. Luckily, with pre-orders opening up that also means a whole new round of deals, discounts, and promotions, as networks and retailers do everything they can to get you to order Samsung’s flagship through them.
