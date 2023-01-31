ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ian Hastings obituary

By Joy Hastings
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKQ6E_0kXZoVAu00
Ian Hastings in front of the Hackney Playbus, which he drove to various locations before helping children and their parents with play activities

My husband, Ian Hastings, who has died aged 65 of an undiagnosed heart condition, was a driver and playworker for Hackney Playbus, a small charity that provides mobile play facilities for hard-pressed families in east London.

Ian joined Hackney Playbus in 1999 and was still working there at his death. A child at heart, he loved playing the fool and making people laugh, which was perhaps why he was so suited to his work. He drove the bus to various locations and then helped the children and their parents with play activities.

Previously he had worked in the same role for the nearby Tower Hamlets Playbus, having joined when the movement was at its zenith, with outlets all over the country providing family support.

Ian was born in Serenga, West Bengal, India, where his parents, John and Joyce (nee Holman) had travelled as Methodist missionaries. At the age of seven he was sent to Mount Hermon boarding school in Darjeeling, which he loved. In 1971, at the age of 14, he was extremely upset to hear that all missionaries in India had been expelled and that he, his two sisters, Christine and Karen, and his parents had to relocate to Britain.

After they settled in Leicester he went to City of Leicester boys’ school. When the family moved to Ilford, Essex, he joined the local church youth group, of which I was also a member. We married in 1981.

Ian did three years of a four-year sociology and social work degree at North East London Polytechnic (now University of East London) from 1975 to 1978. Although he decided not to complete the degree, his studies allowed him to become a residential care worker for the London borough of Newham (1978-81) and then for Islington council (1983-88).

Having trained in his spare time as a diesel mechanic, he started work at Tower Hamlets Playbus in 1988 and stayed there until 1992, when he decided to train as an early years teacher at Goldsmiths, University of London (1992-96).

His plan was to return to India to do some teaching there, but in the end he taught in Tower Hamlets for the three years up to 1999, after which he decided to join Hackney Playbus, as he found the school environment too regimented for him.

He did later manage to spend three spells working as a teacher in India and Bangladesh, each time on sabbatical from Playbus.

Devoted to friends and family, Ian would do anything for anyone. He was the ideal father and then grandfather, and appeared to remain fit and healthy to the last; he played football a few days before he died.

Ian is survived by me, our children, Roxanna and Luke, by his grandchildren Meredith, Josiah, Benedict and Arianna, his sisters and his mother.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Irene Schwab obituary

My mother, Irene Schwab, was an archaeologist, academic and teacher who was committed to radical leftwing projects. Born in Colindale, north London, she was the middle child of Mia (nee Hirschberg) and Peter Schwab, Jewish refugees who fled Germany in the 1930s and became co-directors of a small costume jewellery business in London. After attending Copthall County grammar school in Barnet, Irene studied archaeology at Birmingham University. She went on to excavate sites in Southwark, Orkney and the Middle East, and later led the Inner London Archaeology Unit.
The Guardian

Republicans have a serious antisemitism problem. It isn’t Ilhan Omar

Who remembers how, in 2018 and just days before the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history, a prominent US politician tweeted: “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election!”? The tweet was widely – and correctly – understood as dangerously antisemitic, particularly heinous in a period of rising anti-Jewish hatred. And whose tweet was this? If you thought the answer was Minnesota’s Democratic representative Ilhan Omar then, well, you’d be wrong. The author was none other than the House majority leader at the time, Republican Kevin McCarthy.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Former Russian soldier reveals he saw Ukrainian prisoners of war tortured

A senior Russian lieutenant who fled after serving in Ukraine has described how his country’s troops tortured prisoners of war and threatened some with rape. Konstantin Yefremov left Russia in December after spending three months in the parts of the southern Zaporizhzhia oblast that were occupied in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Guardian

I’m Black So You Don’t Have to Be by Colin Grant review – where are we ‘really’ from?

Shortly before dropping out of medical school in the early 1980s, Colin Grant stumbled upon his long lost Uncle Castus in London. A Windrush-era arrival, remembered as a man of promising intellect, Castus turned out to be working in an East End off-licence. The older man berated the younger with his catchphrase: “I’m black so you can do all those white things. I’m black so you don’t have to be.” The list of white things would stretch over the years to encompass cycling, drinking chardonnay, reading feminist literature and living in Brighton. But on that day in Mile End, Grant was being accused of almost the whitest thing possible: turning down an opportunity. By rejecting medicine he seemed to be distancing himself from the humiliations and privations his family had undergone in order to facilitate his place at the Royal London hospital. Picking the arts over medicine was a luxury – choosing to live a more precarious life was indulgent.
The Guardian

‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq

The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
The Guardian

What is the best alternative to a wood-burning stove?

As wood-burning stoves have become a talking point in England after warnings about the pollution they emit, those who installed them and feel guilt may worry about how to replace their beloved burner. However, there are good options that are just as cosy-looking and warm but emit fewer particulates and...
The Guardian

General Pervez Musharraf obituary

Of all Pakistan’s assorted mixture of leaders since independence, none so divided opinion at home and abroad as General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup in October 1999. Vilified and praised in equal measure, Musharraf, who has died aged 79, left a legacy that is certain...
The Guardian

The Guardian

565K+
Followers
130K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy