Gio done with NFL season, says shady officiating played a part

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, but Gio has a problem.

He can’t bring himself to care about the big game, and just wants the NFL season to end.

“I’m feeling something that I’ve never felt in my life,” Gio said. “This is not an exaggeration…I am done wit this NFL season, and I want it to be over with. And I’ve never felt that way, ever. I’m usually the guy freaking out after the Super Bowl thinking about how long it is until we have football again.

“Championship weekend, you love it, I love it, it’s the greatest…two games that made me so annoyed for different weekends. It’s the worst championship weekend I can remember. And now, I’m sick of all the Super Bowl stories. I’m sick of the Kelce brothers, I’m sick of Andy Reid and the Eagles.”

What led Gio to his sudden indifference to the biggest sporting event of the year, one that he typically loves every year? Well, seeing his Vikings lose in the first round to the Giants after a 13-win season didn’t help, nor did Big Blue getting destroyed a week later while the Jets crashed and burned and didn’t make the playoffs. But mainly, for the first time in his football fandom, Gio found himself questioning the motivation behind some of the officiating in the league this season, most recently on Sunday night.

“Two times this year, I thought the officials wanted a team to win, and I never thought I’d say that,” Gio said. “I can’t believe I’m saying this. We’ve taken calls over and over again and me going ‘You’re nuts, stop saying it’s fixed,’ but there were two times this year - one was that Sunday Night game, the Giants and Commanders, where they’re down on the goal line to tie the game, the Commanders, and all of a sudden, there’s this illegal shift penalty…touchdown negated. Then after that you had a mauling in the end zone where we’ve seen a pass interference called a million times.

“Now I’m going down the rabbit hole. And after the AFC Championship game, I saw them give them three opportunities on a 3 rd and 9.”

