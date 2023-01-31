ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gio done with NFL season, says shady officiating played a part

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, but Gio has a problem.

He can’t bring himself to care about the big game, and just wants the NFL season to end.

“I’m feeling something that I’ve never felt in my life,” Gio said. “This is not an exaggeration…I am done wit this NFL season, and I want it to be over with. And I’ve never felt that way, ever. I’m usually the guy freaking out after the Super Bowl thinking about how long it is until we have football again.

“Championship weekend, you love it, I love it, it’s the greatest…two games that made me so annoyed for different weekends. It’s the worst championship weekend I can remember. And now, I’m sick of all the Super Bowl stories. I’m sick of the Kelce brothers, I’m sick of Andy Reid and the Eagles.”

What led Gio to his sudden indifference to the biggest sporting event of the year, one that he typically loves every year? Well, seeing his Vikings lose in the first round to the Giants after a 13-win season didn’t help, nor did Big Blue getting destroyed a week later while the Jets crashed and burned and didn’t make the playoffs. But mainly, for the first time in his football fandom, Gio found himself questioning the motivation behind some of the officiating in the league this season, most recently on Sunday night.

“Two times this year, I thought the officials wanted a team to win, and I never thought I’d say that,” Gio said. “I can’t believe I’m saying this. We’ve taken calls over and over again and me going ‘You’re nuts, stop saying it’s fixed,’ but there were two times this year - one was that Sunday Night game, the Giants and Commanders, where they’re down on the goal line to tie the game, the Commanders, and all of a sudden, there’s this illegal shift penalty…touchdown negated. Then after that you had a mauling in the end zone where we’ve seen a pass interference called a million times.

“Now I’m going down the rabbit hole. And after the AFC Championship game, I saw them give them three opportunities on a 3 rd and 9.”

Kyle Bevan
4d ago

for the first time in my 38 years I have zero interest in the super bowl for the same reasons. Ron Torbert is known to call a very biased game against multiple teams shouldn't even be allowed to ref a peewee game.

Bill Mahn
4d ago

Money...from merch to the total push for gambling of any type possible. From the relocation of the Raiders to Vegas to the rise of Fan Dual and Draft Kings, it's all about the Benjamins. We used to bet on the winner of games. Now it's point spread, total points, over/under, prop bets on players performance, underdogs, parlays, etc, etc. This season has seen more controversial calls that defy the senses in critical instances than I can ever remember. BS 'experts' contort themselves to justify obvious bad calls/no calls. The 'decisions' from New York fall along with obvious prejudices against certain teams. The credibility of the NFL and the handling of referee issues in light of the consequences and $$$ involved is just trash. Show me a color man or analyst with an honest opinion who can keep his job [looking at you Tony Romo]. NFL fans are just a money field waiting for harvest. That's why I agree with Geno.

Marvan Cole
4d ago

I've heard several ex players say the officials were terrible in that game. Having played the game like they did, I'll take their word for it.

