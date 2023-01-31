ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EP Museum of Art unveiling ‘There is a Woman in Every Color’ exhibition

By Trevor Thompson
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) is inviting the community to its newest exhibition celebrating black women in the arts starting on Friday, Feb. 3.

The collection, known as “There is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art,” was inspired by a 1975 work by the same title that was created by African-American artist Elizabeth Catlett.

The exhibition is set to feature more than 40 works of art that will examine the history of marginalization and celebrate the contributions of Black women in American art.

The works were first presented together in 2021 at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Maine and will now be making a second touring stop in El Paso.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the El Paso Museum of Art on this project,” said Bowdoin College Museum of Art Co-Directors, Anne Collins Goodyear and Frank Goodyear. “El Paso has a long and proud artistic tradition, and we look forward to sharing this important exhibition with art lovers in the Southwest.”

The display is comprised of art from the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries and will feature the works of artists such as Emma Amos, Alma Thomas, Betye Saar, Nyeema Morgan, and many others.

“I’m deeply appreciative of the community responses I’ve received about the exhibition thus far,” said Curator Elizabeth S. Humphrey. “I am excited for people in El Paso to engage with the exhibition and look forward to seeing what resonates.”

Several events throughout the winter and spring will accompany the exhibition including the following:

•Workshop with the Center for Afrofuturist Studies + Local Artists from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday,
February 23
• Guerilla Girls Workshop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10
• Gallery Tour + College Workshop with Curator Elizabeth S. Humphrey from Noon to 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
• Panel Discussion: Women in Art at 2 p.m. Friday, May 5

