A woman who was shot by police near Cedar City is recovering in St. George Regional Hospital. The Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task said in a statement that Iron County Sheriff's deputies and Enoch Police officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm" near the Three Peaks Recreation Area Sunday evening. Officers said they made contact with the woman and that she refused to follow officers' commands to get out of her vehicle. Two officers at some point fired into the vehicle. The Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO