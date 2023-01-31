ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

ifiberone.com

Moses Lake woman charged with selling stolen power tools online

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake woman is accused of stealing power tools from a local store and selling them on Facebook. Brittney M. Watson, 33, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third degree theft in connection to her arrest on Wednesday.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Waterville woman

WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a woman found dead in 2020 near Wenatchee. Julius Ceballos pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. Ceballos was initially charged with first-degree murder but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified

Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Man killed in car crash near Quincy, Washington

QUINCY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a car crash near Quincy Thursday night. GCSO says they responded to a crash at Winchester Road Northwest near Quincy. They said the driver was heading north on Winchester Road when they were unable to turn, which led to the car rolling over.
QUINCY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for assault, abuse in Grant County

A man has been arrested in Grant County after assaulting a woman at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. According to deputies, the man held a pair of scissors to the woman's throat and choked her before she escaped and called 911.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman awaiting trial in Douglas County vehicular assault case dies

WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month. Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Retired K9 from Grant County dies due to health complications

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - In an announcement Friday, Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) announced the passing of retired K9, Grizzly, the first K9 brought to the force after the unit was restarted in 2016, serving for three years before retiring to the life of a family lap dog. According to...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Grant County Driver Dies After Rolling Truck Near Quincy

It is not known if wearing a seatbelt would have saved the driver's life, but not wearing one contributed to their death. Image shows curve where speeding truck went off road. Around 11:20 PM Thursday night, February 2nd, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwest for a report of an accident.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Three Building Fires, One Death Inside 13 Hours In Wenatchee Valley

There were a total of three building fires in less than 13 hours between Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee area. One person is dead from a fire at mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee Valley Fire crews were called to...
WENATCHEE, WA

