RADISSON INDIVIDUALS TO BERLIN: Radisson Hotel Group is launching its Radisson Individuals brand in Berlin with Hotel Berlin, Berlin. The 701-room hotel will be a part of Radisson Individuals from April, growing Radisson Individuals’ portfolio to 56 hotels in operation and under development two-and-a-half years after the brand’s creation. Opened in 1958, Hotel Berlin, Berlin is owned and operated by Pandox AB. The hotel has 4,000 square meters of conference space across 21 meeting rooms, including a 540-square-meter ballroom, a restaurant and fitness and wellness areas. The hotel underwent extensive renovations, which started in 2019 and continued till fall 2022, which saw enhancements to the public spaces and meeting areas.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO