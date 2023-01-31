COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. This is kinship care, and in South Carolina, it was expanded last year to also include fictive kin, people not related by birth, marriage, or adoption to a child but who share a significant emotional relationship with them, like a family friend, neighbor, or coach.

