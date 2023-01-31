ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WIS-TV

RCSD: Spring Valley student arrested in school threats

Bill that could restart lethal injections in South Carolina is now awaiting a debate at the State House. Almost 26 lost hours: Kershaw Co. school busing routinely cost some special ed students. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Spy Balloon shot down over Carolinas, Gov. McMaster speaks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster addressed a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday. “Shortly after noon today, I was briefed by the Pentagon on plans to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon once it was safely off our coast. It appears that has just happened,” read the comment made by McMaster on Twitter.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Bipartisan legislation would help more kinship caregivers in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. This is kinship care, and in South Carolina, it was expanded last year to also include fictive kin, people not related by birth, marriage, or adoption to a child but who share a significant emotional relationship with them, like a family friend, neighbor, or coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats

YORKTOWN, N.Y. (News 12 Westchester) - Police in New York say they are working to remove over 100 cats from a home where a couple was found dead. Police report the couple was found deceased in their bedroom on Monday while conducting a welfare check. Not much is currently known...
YORKTOWN, NY
WIS-TV

Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial

About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina's foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

