Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Jim was supposed to cheat on Pam in The Office
One of the best things about the comedy series The Office was the relationship between Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim (John Krasinski). The pair’s relationship was basically the cornerstone of the whole TV series, and even though things got rocky for the star-crossed lovers in the final season, it was always clear they were soulmates.
Clint Eastwood taught Leonardo DiCaprio to fight the old-school way
A Hollywood legend like Clint Eastwood has a lot of wisdom to impart. He’s made quite a few of the best movies ever and has an incredible number of credits to his name besides. Leonardo DiCaprio once learned a thing or two from the Western star, like how to properly depict a fight.
Matthew McConaughey auditioned for Titanic, and thought he got it
The amount of false hope you get as an actor seems like the worst part. You think you’ve managed to nab a great new movie, only to be glossed over. Matthew McConaughey suffered that, on one of the highest-grossing movies ever, no less. Bakc in the mid-’90s, McConaughey was...
Knock at the Cabin’s Ben Aldridge – Dave Bautista is a “gentle bear”
M. Night Shyamalan‘s new movie Knock at the Cabin is here. The tightly-wound horror movie (which will make you think again before booking an log cabin for a holiday) thunders along at a great speed, with thrills and chills aplenty while it raises potent moral questions along the way.
Batgirl star feels “blessed” to have made DC movie
Down with the DCEU, long live the DCU. As James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to build their new superhero movie kingdom, it’s worth remembering the films that fell along the way, and Leslie Grace has been speaking about her experience making the now cancelled Batgirl movie. Grace was...
Austin Butler is “terrifying” in Dune 2, says Dave Bautista
While people are currently discussing Austin Butler’s turn as Elvis Presley, it’s his role in the upcoming Dune sequel which should be getting people excited. That’s according to his co-star in the new movie, Dave Bautista. The Dune 2 release date is on the way later this...
Stranger Things writers shoot down Netflix series spin-off rumours
If I only could, I’d make a deal with God, and I’d get Him to, you know, commission a Stranger Things spin-off starring Eleven. If something sounds too good to be true, that usually means it is, and unfortunately, that looks to be the case with the latest rumour surrounding our favourite sci-fi series.
David Harbour’s closet has a Hellboy photo and you won’t guess why
Deep inside his closet David Harbour keeps a photo of himself as Hellboy and it’s for a pretty hilarious reason. David Harbour was shot to international attention back in 2016 thanks to his role in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. In the TV series, he plays Jim Hopper who...
Seth Rogen doesn’t like Marvel movies because they’re “for kids”
The MCU can’t please everyone, even if they’re a fan of the franchise’s source material. Seth Rogen, noted comics reader and adapter, has spoken out on why he doesn’t enjoy Marvel movies and TV series, stating they’re not even aimed at him. “I think that...
Bella Ramsey is excited for The Last Of Us season 2 love story
This article contains spoilers for events within The Last of Us 2. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us cast has shared her thoughts on the upcoming story within The Last of Us season 2. Alongside Pedro Pascal who plays Joel, Ramsey is responsible for bringing one of the main The Last of Us characters to life.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul used to eat Breaking Bad’s blue meth
Bryan Cranston and his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul ate the fake blue meth that was used on the TV series. With Cranston and Paul as its leads, Breaking Bad is regarded as one of the greatest drama series of all time. The show follows their two characters Walter White...
Wes Craven wanted to do a Batman movie so he could do it “right”
These days, Wes Craven has made a name for himself as one of the best horror movie directors of all time, bringing slasher movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream to life. But before he made horror history with Freddy Krueger in 1984, Craven was mostly known for his work on 1982 DC movie Swamp Thing.
Kate Winslet turned down one of the best Lord of the Rings characters
Kate Winslet was Peter Jackson’s first choice to play Lord of the Rings character Eowyn, however Winslet turned the role down. The Lord of the Rings movies are now two decades old, but their influence and popularity remains as strong as ever. Based on the seminal novels by JRR...
Blood and Water season 4 release date speculation, plot, and more
What is the Blood and Water season 4 release date? Over the last three seasons, what started as a South African teen drama about long lost sisters reuniting has become something else entirely. The Netflix series, created by Gambit Films, started with Puleng (Ama Qamata) transferring schools to be near...
DC has doubled down in the wrong direction
When the new custodians of the DC movie universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran, said, “down with the DCEU. Long live the DCU,” a newly rebooted franchise was reborn. Kind of. This is DC, and things over there have never been straightforward. Before we get to all the...
The best Channing Tatum movies of all time
What are the best Channing Tatum movies? There was a point in the mid-2010s where it looked as if Channing Tatum was on the path to total world domination. He starred in plenty of great movies within the comedy movie, action movie, and romance movie genres, showing off his talent for performance. In the 2020s, Tatum has slowed things down a bit, but with the return of the Magic Mike franchise with his new movie, Tatum will soon be back firmly in the spotlight.
