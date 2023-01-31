Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
cbs17
Grandmother died, 2 girls injured in Halifax County crash last week, officials say
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A grandmother died in a car crash last week in Halifax County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The crash, which also injured two girls, happened around 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 27, along N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road, which is south of Weldon, according to Sgt. L. Bynum and Trooper J.T. Keeter of the highway patrol.
wcti12.com
Couple dead from gunshot wounds, law enforcement believes it to be murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to 1113 Lexington Downs Drive in Greenville and found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home. It happened around 1:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Law enforcement entered the home and found 62-year-old William Oscar...
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
cbs17
Police investigate gunfire and crash in North Raleigh near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots-fired investigation is underway in the North Raleigh area Friday night, police said. Officers were first called just before 6:50 p.m. to a Wingstop, which is located beside Walmart in the 1700 block of New Hope Church Road. Police were still at that scene as of 7:20 p.m.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
NC man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
cbs17
1 woman, 3 men nabbed in Halifax County for meth, weed: sheriff
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Wednesday evening for having multiple drugs and a gun, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 520 Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, deputies said.
cbs17
Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
cbs17
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
cbs17
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot in face in La Grange
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the face Friday afternoon. According to a release from Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Savyone Jairell Grant, 20, was found shot on Cypress Grove Drive in La Grange at […]
cbs17
Woman burned, 3 people displaced in Raleigh house fire; 35 firefighters respond
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was burned in a house fire that displaced three people in northeast Raleigh Saturday night, fire officials said. The fire was reported just before 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Dr., which is in the Hedingham neighborhood off North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Robert Hodge.
WRAL
Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals
In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
License plate reading cameras help Raleigh police make 41 arrests in 6 months
Twenty-five cameras that scan license plates looking for crime suspects have been positioned on roads throughout Raleigh, from crime hotspots to entertainments districts. The Raleigh Police Department joins a growing list of agencies in central North Carolina to install Flock Safety cameras. In 2022, law enforcement in Garner, Knightdale, Roanoke...
WITN
WHO AM I? Gunman tries to rob Roanoke Rapids Hardees
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city need your help in catching a gunman who tried to rob a fast food restaurant. Roanoke Rapids police released a surveillance photo of a person pointing a handgun inside the Hardees on Highway 158. It happened around 9:30 p.m....
cbs17
Whole apartment building displaced in midnight fire; firefighters had to evacuate because of the flames, Raleigh fire officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A whole apartment building was displaced after a midnight fire in Raleigh, according to the Raleigh Fire Department. At about 12 a.m. Sunday, fire crews said they were called to an apartment building on the 4700 block of Walden Pond Drive, an area part of the Walden Woods Condominiums.
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
