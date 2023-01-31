RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots-fired investigation is underway in the North Raleigh area Friday night, police said. Officers were first called just before 6:50 p.m. to a Wingstop, which is located beside Walmart in the 1700 block of New Hope Church Road. Police were still at that scene as of 7:20 p.m.

