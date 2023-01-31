ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

WITN

DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

One killed in Pitt County shooting

BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
BETHEL, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 woman, 3 men nabbed in Halifax County for meth, weed: sheriff

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Wednesday evening for having multiple drugs and a gun, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 520 Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, deputies said.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
LOUISBURG, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot in face in La Grange

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the face Friday afternoon. According to a release from Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Savyone Jairell Grant, 20, was found shot on Cypress Grove Drive in La Grange at […]
LA GRANGE, NC
cbs17

Woman burned, 3 people displaced in Raleigh house fire; 35 firefighters respond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was burned in a house fire that displaced three people in northeast Raleigh Saturday night, fire officials said. The fire was reported just before 9:05 p.m. at 1925 Shadow Glen Dr., which is in the Hedingham neighborhood off North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Robert Hodge.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals

In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Gunman tries to rob Roanoke Rapids Hardees

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city need your help in catching a gunman who tried to rob a fast food restaurant. Roanoke Rapids police released a surveillance photo of a person pointing a handgun inside the Hardees on Highway 158. It happened around 9:30 p.m....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
ENFIELD, NC

