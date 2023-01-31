ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Daily Voice

Road Rager Threatens Driver With Hammer, Follows Victim To North Greenbush Police Station: Cops

A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region. Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WNYT

Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants

An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Saratoga County corrections officers picket for staffing, support

Saratoga County corrections officers and communication staff at the Saratoga County Jail braved the cold temps Saturday morning and picketed to seek public support in their contract negotiations. According to UPSEU reps, members are asking for more staffing support with recruitment and retention. The short staffing is causing employees to...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doyle arrested again in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WRGB

Police: no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
SCHENECTADY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal this afternoon. The crash took place on US Route at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Julia Foppes, 57, of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of Stephen J. Martin, 34, of Pownal.
POWNAL, VT

