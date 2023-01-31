A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region. Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO