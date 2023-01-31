Read full article on original website
WRGB
Watervliet police investigating shots-fired report at apartment complex
Watervliet police are investigating reports of gunfire at the Michael J. Day Apartments. The apartments are in the area of Whitehall Street and 23rd Street. Streets were blocked while officers and investigators were out at the scene. As of Saturday morning, the area has been cleared and the roads are...
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges, accused of burning, defecating in trailers, apartment
FORT PLAIN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Fort Plain man, accused of vandalizing two trailers and a nearby apartment under renovation. Back on November 30th, Fort Plain Police and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to vandalism of...
Road Rager Threatens Driver With Hammer, Follows Victim To North Greenbush Police Station: Cops
A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region. Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.
Police investigate shooting at Hillcrest Village Apartments
The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
Police: Pair arrested after traffic stop, drugs found
State police arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24 of Kingsbury and Timothy H. Heym, 53 of Hudson Falls. Police report the pair were allegedly involved in having drugs and an open alcohol-containing drink.
Fort Plain man arrested, accused of vandalism and arson
In addition to vandalism and arson, police say the subject defecated on the floor of one of the trailers and in the apartment.
Wanted Man Fleeing Cops Dies After Crashing In Knox, Police Say
A 49-year-old man wanted by police died after leading troopers on a chase and crashing in the region, authorities said. The Albany County incident began at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, when troopers reportedly witnessed Jason Benn, of Cohoes, driving erratically in Albany, on Washington Avenue Extension. State Police...
WNYT
Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants
An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
Pittsfield police arrest alleged drug trafficker
Police executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found 93 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and two cell phones.
WRGB
Saratoga County corrections officers picket for staffing, support
Saratoga County corrections officers and communication staff at the Saratoga County Jail braved the cold temps Saturday morning and picketed to seek public support in their contract negotiations. According to UPSEU reps, members are asking for more staffing support with recruitment and retention. The short staffing is causing employees to...
Police: inmate found hiding contraband in his pants
According to police, the inmate tried to hide contraband, matches, and a razor in his pants.
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
Man hospitalized, power pole snapped in Troy crash
A section of Oakwood Avenue in Troy was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole.
WRGB
Police: no body found in Mohawk River after tip to police
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they are investigating a report of a body in the Mohawk River. The initial tip was of a body possibly floating in the river in the area of Blatnick Park in Niskayuna. Police crews were on the scene searching while State Police...
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal this afternoon. The crash took place on US Route at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Julia Foppes, 57, of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of Stephen J. Martin, 34, of Pownal.
Albany woman charged with six counts of animal cruelty
An Albany woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly leaving behind five dogs and a cat without food or water after vacating her apartment. Christine Berghela faces six counts of animal cruelty.
Catskill man found with illegal drugs during traffic stop
The passenger was found to be in possession of large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.
