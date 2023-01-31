Arizona was able to build a 26-point lead over Oregon State in the first half, which meant that the Wildcats were able to play the bench for extended minutes. “You’d love to sit there and think you can have puppet strings on this whole thing and manipulate how you want all the time, but that’s just now how it goes,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I want to play them all the time, but it’s just not how it goes.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO