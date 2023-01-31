ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon basketball slides up in KenPom and NET rankings following win over ASU

Oregon entered into this weekend badly needing at least one win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. In a season marred with injuries and disappointing results, Oregon's play has been turning some corners in the last few weeks. Oregon has won five of its previous seven games, including a home sweep of the mountain schools (Colorado and Utah) and a split of the Arizona schools on the road this weekend. The loss to No. 5 Arizona won't likely affect the Ducks' chances of making the tournament, but a win over Arizona State just may.
CORVALLIS, OR
Notebook: Fouls, free throws top grievances in ASU loss to Oregon

TEMPE — Bobby Hurley will oftentimes reference a stat sheet when navigating the opening statement of his post-game press conference, occasionally peering his eyes down to scan the available numbers. It'll either confirm or challenge his perception of what transpired. And no matter what is said, a statistic or two tends to accompany it.
EUGENE, OR
WATCH: N'Faly Dante breaks down big win at Arizona State

Oregon senior center N'Faly Dante gives his perspective after Oregon held on for a tough and physical 75-70 win at Arizona State. Dante finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, one block, and one steal. He was critical for Oregon down the stretch scoring big baskets and getting fouls drawn as the Ducks tried to hold on for the win.
TEMPE, AZ
WATCH: Dana Altman praises the team's grit as the Ducks beat ASU

Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses the team's 75-70 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Ducks needed to grind out the victory and did it by going to their star center for points while adding some timely shooting on 3-pointers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com...
TEMPE, AZ
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon State?

Arizona defeated Oregon State 84-52 on Saturday night and the Wildcats were able to come out focused despite being the heavy favorite. “Oregon State was on the schedule today, they had our full attention, and I thought our guys came out and played well,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said.
CORVALLIS, OR
Bench gets extended playing time in blowout win

Arizona was able to build a 26-point lead over Oregon State in the first half, which meant that the Wildcats were able to play the bench for extended minutes. “You’d love to sit there and think you can have puppet strings on this whole thing and manipulate how you want all the time, but that’s just now how it goes,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I want to play them all the time, but it’s just not how it goes.”
TUCSON, AZ
WATCH: Dana Altman reacts to tough loss at No. 5 Arizona

Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses the team's 91-76 loss at No. 5 Arizona where they had their chances to make it closer and couldn't get over the hump. Oregon struggled to contain Azuolas Tubelis who scored a career-high 40 points against the Ducks. Sign up for the...
EUGENE, OR
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon man dies in crash Monday morning

A Lebanon man was pronounced dead Monday morning, Jan. 30, following a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road outside Albany, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 09:22 a.m., reporting the crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane, outside of Albany. The caller reported a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area, Duncan said.
LEBANON, OR
