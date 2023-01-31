Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Bradley Leads Hurricanes Past Hampshire
WESTHAMPTON, Mass. – Qwanell Bradley scored 20 points Friday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team to a 74-29 win over Hampshire Regional. Bradley scored 14 points in the first quarter, when the Hurricanes jumped out to a 31-8 lead. Frank Field scored 16, and Joey McGovern added...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Mauls Monson on Senior Night
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Three Monument Mountain boys finished in double figures as they used a balanced attack Friday to earn an 81-40 Senior Night win over Monson. Senior Adam Kronenberg scored 12 points, and Khalil Carlson and Manny Brown added 11 and 10, respectively. “The Spartans heated up...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Bowlers Force Logjam Atop League Standings
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Bella Kotek rolled a 215 game and 421 series on Friday to help the Lee bowling team salvage a point against Pittsfield and set up a three-way tie for first place in the Berkshire County League. Taconic won its match against the Lee Black, 3-0, which...
iBerkshires.com
Garabedian's 25 Lead Hurricanes Past Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian scored 25 points Friday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 52-40 win over Mount Greylock. The Hurricanes jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter, but the Mounties battled back to make a game of it from there.
iBerkshires.com
Gerig Leads Williams Women to Comeback Win in Fourth
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Arianna Gerig scored 13 points and shot 8-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter for Williams in a 49-48 come-from-behind win over Trinity on Friday night. Williams (15-7, 6-2 NESCAC) outscored the Bantams, 25-19, in the fourth quarter to finally erase the remains of a...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Women's Hockey Wins in OT
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix scored in overtime Saturday to give the Williams College women's hockey team a 2-1 win over Trinity. Ellia Chang scored a second-period goal to give Williams a 1-0 lead. Erin Pye made 33 saves for Williams (10-9, 5-7 NESCAC) goes to Middlebury on Friday. Men's...
iBerkshires.com
Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Monson
MONSON, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored 15 points Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 47-40 win over Monson. Taylor Garabedian scored 14, and Gabby Billetz scored 10 for the Hurricanes. Billetz scored five points, including 3-for-4 shooting at the foul line, in the fourth...
iBerkshires.com
High School Swimmers Battle Mother Nature, One Another
HUDSON, N.Y. -- The day did not start out the way Mount Anthony swimmer Emily Tibbetts may have wanted. And it did not end perfectly. But in between, the MAU ninth-grader was one of the fastest swimmers in the pool at the Berkshire County League Individuals meet at Hudson High School.
iBerkshires.com
Hudson's 18 Lift Taconic to Road Win
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Alex Hudson scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Taconic girls basketball team to a 44-29 win over West Springfield. Hudson knocked down five 3-pointers, including four triples in the first half. Brenna McNeice scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out three assists.
iBerkshires.com
Eagles Celebrate Seniors with Win over Lee
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Mount Everett’s Emma Goewey Thursday showed how many ways she can influence a game in a Senior Night win over Lee. Goewey scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Eagles earned a 57-42 win over their South County rivals. But even when she...
iBerkshires.com
Mural Honoring Community Contributors Unveiled at North Adams Armory
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Well over a hundred people filled the basketball court at the Armory on Saturday to see the unveiling of a mural commissioned by the North Adams Youth Basketball League, honoring the history of the community and the building itself. "This has morphed into something way...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Little League Registration Open
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Registration for Pittsfield Little League is now open for the Majors division, ages 9 to 12, and the Triple A division, ages 7 and 8. Tryouts for the Majors division will be either the last weekend in March or the first weekend in April. Players who are...
iBerkshires.com
BArT Second Quarter Honor Roll
ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts & Technology (BArT) Charter Public School announced the students who made the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Students who earned 80 percent or above in all of their classes received the distinction of "Honors". Students who earned 90 percent or above in all of their classes received the distinction of "High Honors."
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Green Living Seminar Presents 'Doughnut Economics'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Della Duncan, economist, Host of the "Upstream Podcast," and Co-Founder of the California Doughnut Economics Coalition, will give a talk titled "Doughnut Economics" at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121. The presenter will attend...
iBerkshires.com
Bricks Falling from North Adams Mill Causes Sidewalk Closure
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The sidewalk is once again closed on the south side of Union Street along the historic Hoosac Mill because of falling bricks. The century-old mill had a catastrophic roof collapse more than a decade ago, caused by excessive snow load, and the interior had to be gutted and the walls fortified.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Art Openings, Celebrations, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this chilly weekend including art openings, winter jam celebrations, musical performances, and more. Berkshire Theatre Group is hosting a mid-winter celebration to honor 58 years of Grateful Dead music beginning at 7:30 at the Colonial Theatre. Performances include Rev Tor's Dead Man's...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Black Economic Council Announces Grant Recipients
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Black Economic Council made its first grant awards to six organizations on Wednesday evening. The Leaders for Equitable Pittsfield recipients are Maggie Sadoway Immigrant Co-op leader Maria Arias, Gustitos Boricuas/La Cocineras Latinas owner Miriam Orengo, Grice Beauty owner Ranish Grice, Guelce Marketing Collaborative owner Jocelyn Guelce, Cravins Ice Cream owner Ludwig Jean-Louis, and Berkshire International Market owner Goundo Behanzin.
iBerkshires.com
Clark Airs 'Much Ado About Nothing'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute airs a presentation of "Much Ado About Nothing" (2 hours, 30 minutes), a production of London’s National Theatre, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 pm. The Clark airs the broadcast in its auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center. According to...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Energy Audit Draws Attention to Solar Array Deficiency
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — When a solar energy system was included in the design of Williamstown Elementary School in 2002, officials hailed the move. "With renewable energy and other energy efficiencies, we can build a healthier and more comfortable learning environment for our children — and we can do it economically," the chair of the School Committee said when the state delivered a $58,000 Renewable Energy Fund grant.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Panel Supports GE Funds for Optics Company
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Electro Magnetic Applications Inc. may get a quarter-million-dollar boost from the city for the development of a characterization testing chamber. On Monday, the Community and Economic Development subcommittee supported a $250,000 allocation of GE economic development funds for the tech company. "We all know how important...
