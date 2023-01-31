Promontory Point Repairs Get $5 Million Boost From City As Officials Pledge To Preserve Its Iconic Limestone

Read full article on original website
Holy Plow! Here Are The Winning Names For Seven Chicago Snowplows
CHICAGO — After plowing through a months-long competition and a blizzard of punny suggestions, the city has finally selected new names for seven of its snowplows. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the You Name A Snowplow contest in December, encouraging residents to “use their ingenuity and imagination” to name six city snowplows, which will be assigned to each of the city’s six snow districts.
Norfolk Southern Continues Englewood Expansion —But Will The Company Meet Community Demands?
ENGLEWOOD — Norfolk Southern Railway is taking over several South Side streets and alleys to continue its rail yard expansion after the City Council approved a long-delayed ordinance Wednesday. The ordinance grants the company oversight of the streets and alleys between Garfield Boulevard and 59th Street and between Stewart...
Bronzeville’s Obsidian Collection Nears Finish Line As It Goes For City Council Approval
GRAND BOULEVARD — A project to transform a historical Bronzeville mansion into a digital archive center and members-only coworking hub for Black journalists and creators is finally moving forward. Obsidian Collection Founder Angela Ford is behind the $3.8 million plan for the famed Lu and Jorja Palmer mansion, 3654...
Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney Endorses Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas In Mayor’s Race
WRIGLEYVILLE — Powerful outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) is backing former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in his campaign to oust Mayor Lori Lightfoot from City Hall in the election this month. Tunney, who chairs the city’s zoning committee, announced his endorsement Wednesday outside the Cubby Bear, a...
Ald. Daniel La Spata’s Campaign Office Windows Smashed In Overnight Attack
LOGAN SQUARE — Police are investigating after vandals destroyed 1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata’s Logan Square campaign office early Friday. About 12:45 a.m. Friday, two people wearing all black smashed all of the front windows of La Spata’s campaign headquarters at 2110 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to the alderman’s campaign and a preliminary police report.
Huge Old Town Development Would Remove 2 Gas Stations, Add Residential Tower And Bring Grocer To Former Treasure Island Spot
OLD TOWN — Developers planning to overhaul a series of properties in Old Town, including the vacant Treasure Island building, said the project could include a new grocer, construction on a parking lot and the elimination of two gas stations. Nick Anderson, founder and president of Fern Hill, shared...
City Plan To Ticket Drivers Who Block Bike Lanes Downtown Draws Mixed Reaction From Cycling Advocates
CHICAGO — An ordinance that aims to make Chicago streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists by ticketing drivers who block bike lanes, bus lanes and loading zones Downtown is receiving a mixed response from cycling advocates. The ordinance, which was introduced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a group of...
Rooftop Pastor’s Woodlawn Community Center Plan Gets Big Boost Thanks To $8 Million From McCormick Foundation
WOODLAWN — A South Side pastor’s plan to build a transformational community center is one step closer to reality thanks to an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation. Pastor Corey Brooks, also known as the Rooftop Pastor, plans to build the 85,000-square-foot Project H.O.O.D. community center near...
As 100 Migrants Move Into Closed Woodlawn School, 2 Locals Attempt To Block Buses
WOODLAWN — A South Side City Council candidate attempted to block a bus of migrants Thursday as the city worked to move about 100 people into a former Woodlawn elementary school. One hundred men and women moved into the former Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave in Woodlawn,...
Years After Funding For Back Of The Yards Library Secured, Residents Still Fighting Over Where It Should Go
BACK OF THE YARDS — Debate continues over where the new Back of the Yards library branch should be built — years after initial funding was secured. Project leaders and local officials pitched an idea to put a nearly 16,000-square-foot branch into a development at 4630 S. Ashland Ave., but several neighbors pushed back and have continued advocating for an independent building.
Far South Side Aldermanic Hopefuls Vow To Improve Public Safety, Spur Developments
PULLMAN — Two of the three candidates vying to be 9th Ward alderperson pledge to spearhead development in overlooked parts of the Far South Side ward, address public safety concerns and bring mental health and other constituent services to the area. Candidates Cameron Barnes and Cleopatra Draper appeared at...
Edgewater Family-Owned Apothecary Suffers Massive Flood Months After Opening: ‘I’m Trying To Be Optimistic’
EDGEWATER — The owners of an apothecary in Edgewater that’s only a few months old are rebuilding after a flood devastated their business and halted their early success. DMApothecary, 5230 N. Sheridan Road, suffered a massive flood Dec. 28. Sub-zero temperatures caused a water pipe to burst in the neighboring storefront, sending water gushing into the apothecary, said Deirdre Austin, who opened the store in September with her son, Matthew Walcott.
Chicago Adding Opioid Response Team To Alternative 911 System
CHICAGO — A new team of first responders will specialize in helping people experiencing drug overdoses and will expand its effort to provide emergency mental health care that does not rely on police. The city’s Opioid Response Team launched Monday on the West Side, according to a news release....
New York City Gets Its Own — Tinier — Version Of The Bean
CHICAGO — Chicago’s most famous attraction can now be found in New York. A bite-sized version of The Bean was unveiled this week under a corner of Jenga Tower, 56 Leonard St., in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. It was four years in the making. The baby Bean...
Freshman Ald. Maria Hadden Faces 2 Challengers In Race For Rogers Park Alderperson
ROGERS PARK — Two challengers with backgrounds in neighborhood business development are hoping to oust Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) as she seeks a second term as Rogers Park’s alderperson. Business owner and former Rogers Park Business Alliance board president Belia Rodriguez is mounting her first bid for public...
The Ballot LIVE: Ja’Mal Green Discusses Mayoral Candidacy With Laura Washington
CHICAGO — Ja’Mal Green, a community activist on the South Side, is one of two candidates in the mayoral race to have never held political office. Tune in 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, to watch Green’s one-hour conversation with Laura Washington live, or catch the recording here after streaming ends at 6 p.m.
Calumet (5th) Police District Candidates
ROSELAND — There are three candidates for the Calumet (5th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Roseland, Pullman and West Pullman. A retired Chicago police captain, McMahon was a gang homicide detective from 1980 to 1996 and a CPD member until 2010. The Invisible Institute’s Citizens...
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
City Council Tightens Penalties For People Who Attack First Responders, Citing Rise In Attacks On Medics
CHICAGO — City Council approved new penalties Wednesday against people who assault emergency service employees, firefighters and police officers, responding to a rise in attacks against first responders. People who attack first responders at crime scenes, in ambulances and other professional settings can now be fined, jailed or both...
Chicago Lawn (8th) Police District Council Candidates
WEST LAWN — Two candidates are seeking the Chicago Lawn (8th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of West Lawn, Chicago Lawn, Ashburn, Midway, Gage Park and Archer Heights. Meet them below. Albert “Al” Cacciottolo. A superintendent at the Department of Streets and Sanitation, Cacciottolio...
