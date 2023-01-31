I-64 East clear in New Kent after crash

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the road has reopened and the scene is clear.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed in New Kent County due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 220, just before the Eltham Road exit. All eastbound lanes are currently closed. There is currently a 2.5-mile backup, according to VDOT.







Drivers are asked to avoid the area. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

