No matter what the bridal magazines, TLC, or, hell, even your besties will try to tell you, finding the wedding dress is not for the faint of heart. Over the course of your search (as this bride-to-be has discovered), you will bravely descend into button-tufted, chandelier-spangled oblivion, spend sleepless nights doomscrolling through seas of charmeuse and chiffon, and willingly strip down to your Spanx in the middle of a bustling sample sale only to come away with some serious back sweat and very cold feet.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO