KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Dies in Osage County Crash
A Bartlesville man is dead following a fatality collision on Thursday just west of town. The collision at about 2:30pm on Thursday on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, approximately 1.25 miles southwest of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County. A 2022 Kenworth driven by Brent M. Gregory,41,of Olathe, KS,...
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
Two teenagers are okay after truck slides off Tulsa parking structure
TFD says they found a red, 1990′s Ford F-150 pickup truck on its nose with its back wheels still up on the second story of the parking structure.
KTUL
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested For Burglary
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Teddy Dean Roach Jr. allegedly was seen carrying an electric heater from behind an RV that is parked on church grounds. The RV is used on the weekends by a pastor....
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
insideradio.com
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
1600kush.com
Father gets prison for abusing his children
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 35-year-old Mulhall man, who avoided a jury trial this week by admitting he abused three of his children when the family lived in Stillwater between 2015 and 2018, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by four years of probation by District Judge Phillip Corley as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution approved last week.
KTUL
Another round of wintry mix expected in Green Country
---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. Monday brought freezing rain and thunder sleet to the Tulsa area, coating roads with a layer of ice...
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
cushingcitizen.com
Payne County Arrests
The following arrests were made between January 11, 2023, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Joseph Lawrence Gilick Stillwater—Assult and Battery upon a medical care provider Jonothan Christian Wilson Stillwater–Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Public Intoxication Hoa Van Le Stillwater– Domestic Abuse In Presence of a Minor…
Pawhuska Journal
Osage County officer indicted by grand jury
A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County
A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
