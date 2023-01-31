Read full article on original website
Woman Armed With Weapon Killed in Police Shooting in Easton, Authorities Say
A woman armed with a weapon died Sunday after a police officer fired a gun at her following a welfare check in Easton, Massachusetts, officials announced. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office confirmed it is investigating the police shooting that involved an Easton officer. According to the DA's office, an...
Police Locate Wilbraham Man After Silver Alert Issued
Police say they have located a 70-year-old man from Wilbraham, Massachusetts, who had last been seen early Sunday morning. Massachusetts State Police issued a Silver Alert for Paul Pirro, saying his last known location was in Hampden around 6:15 a.m. and asking for the public's help. Wilbraham police said Pirro...
Missing 13-Year-Old NH Girl Found Safe
Police say they have found a 13-year-old girl who had been missing from Winchester, New Hampshire, since Friday night. New Hampshire State Police say the girl was safely located Sunday. State police said foul play was not suspected in the girl's disappearance but they were assisting Winchester police in their search for the teen after she was last seen in the area of Parker Street, walking away from her home sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Celebration of Life Held in Norwood for 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot Last Weekend
Family, friends and community members gathered on Sunday to take part in celebrating the life of a 13-year-old boy from Norwood, Massachusetts, who was killed last weekend in nearby Boston. At one point there were so many people who showed up to offer their condolences to Tyler Lawrence's family that...
Man Killed, 2 Kids Injured in East Brookfield Crash
A Massachusetts man is dead and two kids are injured after a rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield on Friday evening, authorities said. The East Brookfield Police Department received several 911 calls just after 5:45 p.m. reporting the single-car crash on Podunk Road, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in an email to NBC10 Boston.
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
Conn. Baby Dies When Tree Falls on Vehicle in Mass., Mom Seriously Hurt
A baby died when a tree fell on a woman's vehicle in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, authorities said. The mother, a 23-year-old from nearby Winsted, Connecticut, was also seriously injured in the crash on Feeding Hills Road, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office. The tree was apparently felled...
Rhode Island Woman Charged With Killing Her 70-Year-Old Father With Garden Shears
A 38-year-old Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears Monday in the home where they both lived. Jennifer Pamula, of Woonsocket, was arraigned Thursday on a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.
12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.
A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Concord police and fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street. A 12-year-old girl had been crossing the street...
BMW Driver ‘All Over the Road' Killed in Route 3A Crash Near Hingham Shipyard
An alleged erratic driver was killed in a violent crash Sunday evening on Route 3A near the shipyard in Hingham, Massachusetts, police announced. Hingham police say someone called them just before 4:45 p.m. to report that a car driving westbound on Lincoln Street was "all over the road." As officers were heading toward the area, the BMW crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive.
Man Dead After Being Pulled From Burning Business in Medford
A man sleeping in a Medford, Massachusetts, business that caught fire overnight has died, officials said Sunday. Authorities responded to a report of a fire on Mystic Avenue around 4:20 a.m. and located the fire in a commercial building on 50 Swan St. According to authorities, someone who arrived on...
Former Lowell HS Athletic Trainer Accused of Inappropriately Touching 2 Girls
A former athletic trainer at Lowell High School is accused of inappropriately touching two girls at the high school in Lowell, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Friday. Damon Amato, of Northboro, appeared in court last week to face three charges of indecent assault and battery, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
Arctic Air Wreaks Havoc on Pipes, Sprinklers at Several Boston Buildings, Hospitals
The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, which wreaked havoc on pipes and sprinkler systems at several major places in Boston, including hospitals, theaters and shopping centers. At the Prudential Center, cleaning crews were mopping up...
Alewife MBTA Station Closed Due to Car Hanging From Parking Garage; Girl Hurt By Falling Glass
An MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier and debris onto the station below and leaving a vehicle dangling from above the facility. Two people were hospitalized following the incident, officials said.
Alewife MBTA Station to Remain Closed Monday as Cleanup From Car Crash Continues
An MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will still be closed Monday, two days after a car crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier and debris onto the station below and leaving the vehicle dangling from above the facility. The MBTA said Alewife Station will...
Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…
Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
Burst Water Pipe Closes Boston Medical Center Emergency Room
The emergency room at Boston Medical Center is closed until Tuesday after a pipe burst on Saturday night. Water flooded the building and patients couldn’t walk inside for hours as temperatures plunged below zero. Meanwhile, patients already inside were moved to other parts of the hospital. The dangerously cold...
Deal Reached in Woburn to End Teacher Strike, Schools Will Be Open Monday
Teachers and city officials have reached a deal in Woburn, Massachusetts, ending a highly contentious week-long strike that kept schools closed for five days. Mayor Scott Galvin announced that the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) and city officials had agreed on a new successor contract for teachers, paraprofessionals and nurses as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They've also agreed on a back-to-work agreement.
