Pittsburgh, PA

Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique

By TJ Macias
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAbh7_0kXZkLS200

On the outside, this brick house for sale in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, almost blends into its surroundings. But little do people know, the interior takes it to an entirely new level — one that could be seen as “out of this world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0Fr5_0kXZkLS200
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home listed for $199,000 asks folks if they “dare to be different” in the listing on Realtor.com, and different it surely is. It almost has a spaceship sort of feel with its heavy doors in one area, while another carries a James Cameron’s “The Abyss” vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpvYk_0kXZkLS200
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

When you walk in the front door , it seems like it’s a ranch-style house; but the previous owner cut the floor out to lower it to the basement level, so it’s all open,” listing agent Chads Mullinary said to Realtor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BT2m_0kXZkLS200
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Yes, that means there’s a sunken living room with a ladder to an out-of-this-world library. But there’s so much more across its 1,475 square feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TdJ4_0kXZkLS200
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Also featuring a floor to ceiling space wall mural,” the listing says. “The dining room command center features a dining experience like no other!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nATMp_0kXZkLS200
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Other features include:

  • Pocket door

  • Galley-style kitchen

  • A hatch

  • Workshop

  • Spiral staircase

  • Den

  • Above-ground pool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3iVu_0kXZkLS200
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

“The spaceship dining room was designed from a lot of parts the previous owner had from an Apache helicopter,” Mullinary said to Realtor. “He was going through a point in his life, where creating this unique design was sort of an escape.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUAqf_0kXZkLS200
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

