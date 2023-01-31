ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

West Price Hill man in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill man was arrested Saturday and faces charges after being accused of assault, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court complaint. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police he grabbed her by her neck and slammed her into a wall, the document said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Cincinnati man accused of lying for COVID relief funds indicted on wire fraud charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on wire fraud charges after officials said he lied to receive thousands in COVID relief funds. Willie Boyce, 41, was in prison in Hamilton County from March 2018 to September 2020. In April 2021, officials said Boyce applied for two Paycheck Protection Program loans, claiming he provided taxi and ridesharing services during the time he was incarcerated.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ledger Independent

Moore indicted for human trafficking

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26. He is charged with one count of trafficking in persons, 22 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, and seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
WINCHESTER, OH
Fox 19

2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person was pronounced dead after a shooting that happened in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to the Middletown police chief. Officers say police and fire were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot. Once...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH

