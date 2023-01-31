Read full article on original website
Fox 19
West Price Hill man in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill man was arrested Saturday and faces charges after being accused of assault, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court complaint. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police he grabbed her by her neck and slammed her into a wall, the document said.
Fox 19
Judge sets $762K bond for suspect in connection with Evendale officer-involved shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge set a $762,000 bond Saturday for a suspect police say was armed with a gun and did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon in Evendale. According to court documents, Carlos Ramirez, 21, was arrested Friday on charges of felonious...
Police were ‘justified’ in killing man as ‘act of self-defense,’ Hamilton Co. prosecutor says
The Hamilton County prosecutor will not file any charges against the police officers responsible for killing a man after an incident in January.
WCPO
Cincinnati man accused of lying for COVID relief funds indicted on wire fraud charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on wire fraud charges after officials said he lied to receive thousands in COVID relief funds. Willie Boyce, 41, was in prison in Hamilton County from March 2018 to September 2020. In April 2021, officials said Boyce applied for two Paycheck Protection Program loans, claiming he provided taxi and ridesharing services during the time he was incarcerated.
Fox 19
Covington woman made terroristic threats against school teachers, prosecutor says
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman is behind bars accused of threatening to “take out” multiple teachers at her daughter school, Latonia Elementary. Family members contest the charges, saying she was only upset because her daughter was being bullied. Cierra Wright was arrested Wednesday. She is...
Greene County florist who ripped off dozens of brides facing charges in Hamilton County
A Greene County Florist accused of scamming dozens of brides by not showing up or cancelling on their wedding days is in custody again.
Prosecutor: Police shot driver in self-defense; no charges
Authorities said Joe Frasure Jr. and his father fled when police confronted them
Police: Woman, 2 others found dead in house in Ohio in apparent double murder-suicide
Police say a woman, a man, and a boy were found deceased inside a house in Avondale, Ohio in an apparent double murder-suicide.
Sheriff’s office investigating deaths of 2 inmates in Montgomery Co. Jail
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men in the Montgomery County Jail.
Forest Park man stabbed to death, Cincinnati man charged with murder
Shortly before 3:30 p,m. on Friday, police were called to Cascade Road where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man died at UC Medical Center.
Dayton officers suspended after woman, daughter found dead hours after domestic violence call
Two Dayton officers have been suspended after an internal investigation into their response to a domestic violence call prior to the killings of a woman and her 6-year-old daughter.
Cincinnati police officer fired after 'knowingly stalking' ex-girlfriend
According to an internal investigation, Darryl Tyus 'engaged in acts that constitute the offense of menacing by stalking' while off duty.
Ledger Independent
Moore indicted for human trafficking
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26. He is charged with one count of trafficking in persons, 22 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, and seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Court documents reveal new details about Preble Co. woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather
Court documents reveal new details about a Preble County woman facing charges after an animal cruelty investigation back in December.
ems1.com
Lawsuit: Patient had heart attack after Ky. medics administered wrong drug in ambulance
NEWPORT, Ky. — A woman who fell and hit her head while at a theater in Kentucky said she was taken away in an ambulance as she suffered a deep cut and injury. But while being treated in the ambulance, she was given the wrong medication, which caused her to have a heart attack, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Campbell County.
Fox 19
2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person was pronounced dead after a shooting that happened in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to the Middletown police chief. Officers say police and fire were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot. Once...
Fox 19
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
Fox 19
CPD officer fired after planting Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalking her
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been fired after planting an Apple AirTag on a woman to track her movements, following her to a friend’s home and damaging her friend’s property. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long on Tuesday approved of a recommendation made by Police Chief...
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
Drugs, guns, and over $100K seized after Middletown search warrants
Middletown Police executed two search warrants that yielded narcotics, a stolen gun, and over $100,000 in cash.
