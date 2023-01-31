Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
iheart.com
All seven suspects in Council Bluffs murder now in custody
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- All seven suspects in an early January murder in Council Bluffs are now in custody. On Wednesday, the Council Bluffs Police Department announced that three of the seven suspects had been arrested in the drug-related shooting death of 19 year old Tucker Dobberstine, of Fremont, NE. As of Thursday, CBPD says all seven suspects are now in custody.
iheart.com
Missing Florida Man's Car Found In North Carolina, Driven By Murder Suspect
An elderly Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens is still missing and his family's fears went from bad to worse when his car was found in North Carolina. Cops say it was being driven by a wanted murder suspect, who led them on a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended when Mathew Scott Flores crashed.
iheart.com
California Doctor Riding Bike Hit By Car Then Stabbed To Death By Driver
A California doctor was killed while riding his bicycle on the Pacific Coast Highway on Wednesday (February 1) afternoon. A driver in a Lexus struck Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, from behind, sending him crashing to the ground. The driver, identified as Vanroy Evan Smith, then got out of his vehicle...
iheart.com
Murder Suspect in Custody, Unemployment Low in WNC, Mother Surrenders
(Rutherford County, NC) -- A Florida murder suspect is in Rutherford County jail. Investigators told WLOS-TV the man wrecked a car off Main Street in Ellenboro after a chase yesterday. He was reportedly inside the vehicle of a missing 74-year-old man from Florida. Rutherford County's sheriff says the suspect is also wanted in North Carolina for probation charges.
iheart.com
House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
iheart.com
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
Valentine's Day is almost here and romance is in the air. If you're looking for one of the most romantic places to treat your loved one, you won't have to travel far. 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US. The website states, "To compile a list of the most romantic cities in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed The Couple’s Vacation index by Travel Lens, a digital travel publication. The site used TripAdvisor to look at each of the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and assess their availability of romantic hotels and fine-dining restaurants, as well as nearby activities that were 'good for couples.'"
iheart.com
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
A woman in North Carolina has some extra money set aside for her retirement after hitting a nearly half-million dollar jackpot in the state lottery. Teresa Logan, of Fayetteville, and her husband often play the Cash 5 lottery game using the state lottery's website, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After getting a reminder from her husband to purchase another Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's (January 25) drawing, she ended up buying what proved to me a winning ticket.
iheart.com
Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
When you think of comfort food, it's the dishes that melt your troubles away. Think fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, chili, and much more. It's even better when it has that special touch from a family or couple running the eatery. That's why LoveFood found every state's best "mom...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
When you think of comfort food, it's the dishes that melt your troubles away. Think fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, chili, and much more. It's even better when it has that special touch from a family or couple running the eatery. That's why LoveFood found every state's best "mom...
Comments / 0