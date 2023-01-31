ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UF Health and Flagler Health+ work toward merger

UF Health and Flagler Health+ are working toward a possible merger later this year. The two health systems announced this week that they have entered into a nonbinding letter of intent that would make Flagler Health+ part of UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center. Flagler Health+ said...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Media roundtable; JME DJ Sessions

Our media panel looks at the week's biggest stories on the First Coast, including:. An investigation of City Council member LeAnna Cumber related to the failed sale of JEA. The defunding of diversity programs at Florida’s colleges and universities. Legislation allowing Floridians to carry concealed guns without permits. Overburdened...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Thursday, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. The site is north along the Arlington Expressway and east of the former Town & Country Shopping Center, which is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City Grille & Raw Bar prepares for spring opening

Longtime Jacksonville residents may drive by what will be City Grille & Raw Bar at the former Wine Cellar restaurant at 1314 Prudential Drive and not recognize the place. For one change, the building’s brown brick has been painted white to distinguish it from its predecessor identity. The Wine...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

