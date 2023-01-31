Read full article on original website
BRAC names leadership class, Premier Health official honored
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has named the members of its Leadership Baton Rouge class of 2023. The selected participants represent a cross section of the capital region's business, civic and nonprofit communities. Members of the 2023 class are:. Adam Beary, Bear Process Safety; Allie Diefendorf, The Baton Rouge Youth...
Hear Louisiana poets Saloy and Friedman at Delta Mouth Reading Series event on Friday at LSU
Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy and Olivia Clare Friedman will read and discuss their work at LSU Creative Writing’s Delta Mouth Reading Series at 6 p.m. Friday. The event will take place in the Grand Salon of the French House at LSU and is free and open to the public.
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
Personnel moves at Manship Theatre, Neel-Schaffer, Investar
-- Dishili Young has been promoted by Neel-Schaffer to vice president, engineer manager. Young has more than 20 years of experience providing program management, project management and engineering design services for large-scale transportation projects. She joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and manages the firm's Louisiana Transportation and Civil Design groups. In 2019, she was named Member of the Year by the Women Transportation Seminar Louisiana Chapter for her contributions, and she serves as vice president for WTS Baton Rouge Chapter.
Take our Black History Month driving tour through the Baton Rouge area; see map
From historic schools to juke joints and civil rights sites, this self-guided driving tour showcases a variety of interesting sites and important history in Baton Rouge. The Advocate features staff developed this self-driving tour — and Black History Month is a great time to check it out. You may...
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
Hiking fees, paying fines: What happens if Baton Rouge doesn't fix its stormwater problems?
East Baton Rouge's government may have more time than previously thought to fix its stormwater system — which could require millions of dollars a year and new taxes or fees for residents — after the federal government granted an extension last month. But it doesn’t have unlimited time....
Baton Rouge animal shelter overwhelmed, resorting to euthanasia: 'Please help us help them'
Baton Rouge's primary animal shelter says it has resorted to euthanizing animals because too many are coming in and not enough are being fostered or adopted — and officials are begging the community to help. Companion Animal Alliance had 323 dogs, but only 177 dog kennels, the shelter said...
Lafayette city, parish councils order bars to close early on Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras revelry in Lafayette will be ending two hours early this year as the city and parish councils have ordered bars to close at midnight. It's a tradition in New Orleans for police on foot and horseback to sweep through Bourbon Street at midnight after Mardi Gras, encouraging revelers to retire for the evening and signaling the end of festivities and the beginning of the Christian Lenten season that leads to Easter.
Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension
An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
Lanny Keller: The floods of flatland Baton Rouge, and how we're coping -- for a while
For a minute, there was a pregnant pause in the midst of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting. With a major proposal on the table, the last thing anyone expected was — nothing. Nobody stepped forward in January to object to a wide-ranging rewrite of the Unified Development Code, which will require stiffer requirements for developers to meet when building in the parish.
Louisiana Bakes: Blood orange scones and satsuma curd mousse cake show off winter citrus
This is the first Louisiana Bakes, a monthly baking column written by Olivia Regard about recipes she loves and develops in her Lafayette home kitchen. Regard, an attorney, is an avid baker. She is also mom to two teenagers. Louisiana Bakes is scheduled to run the first Sunday of each month.
With Ochsner Lafayette General expansion, Oil Center at 'interesting inflection point'
It’s been just over a year since Chris Rader and his information technology firm moved into their new home in Lafayette’s Oil Center, but already he knows the neighborhood so well he could almost double as a tour guide. The CEO of Rader Solutions moved his business into...
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd donates NIL earnings to local charity
LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd donated 100% of his NIL money to the LSU Food Pantry. The money was enough for 30,000 pounds of food, and on Thursday, he helped pack and distribute the food. “I just try to be like my ad, he’s always instilled in me that too much...
Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week
For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
12 to compete in a king cake bread pudding bake off Sunday in Scott
Twelve local bakeries will square off Sunday in a king cake bread pudding bakeoff. The bakers behind Sweet Envie, Piece of Cake Lafayette, Watch Me Whip and others will compete in a contest at 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bourque’s Bar, 1009 St. Mary St. in Scott. Tickets are $5 but free for children 10 and under, and proceeds will benefit charities of each contestant’s choice.
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
BREC sued after bird bites toddler at Baton Rouge Zoo, lawsuit says
During a visit to the Baton Rouge Zoo last year, a 2-year-old girl had her finger nearly chomped off by a bird, according to a lawsuit filed in 19th Judicial District Court. The child's parents, Jessi and Urian “Ryan” Clements, are now suing for damages and medical expenses in a complaint that lists the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, or BREC, as a primary defendant. The pair lodged the court claim Jan. 25, the last day before the end of the one-year prescriptive period for the lawsuit to be filed.
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
