Illinois man arrested for 51 counts of child porn, solicitation

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department announced Tuesday that 23-year-old Scott T. Johnson of Normal has been arrested on a McLean County arrest warrant for possession of child pornography and indecent solicitation of a minor.

According to NPD’s press release, a detective assigned to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating alleged child sexual abuse material in May 2020. This investigation led to the identification of Johnson and a subsequent search warrant.

During the search, multiple electronic items were seized from Johnson and it was determined that they did contain child sexual abuse material.

The timeline of the investigation was not disclosed.

After the investigation concluded and was reviewed by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office, Johnson was arrested on Jan. 25, 2023 on the following charges:

Child pornography/possession of photos of a victim under the age of 13 – 44 counts

Child pornography/possession of film/photos – 6 counts

Indecent solicitation of a minor – 1 count

If you have any information which may assist NPD in any investigation, please contact NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.

