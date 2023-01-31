ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Sheriff warns of scam involving prepaid card

Calcasieu Parish — From Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:. Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury. The caller, who uses the name of a currently employed Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest. THIS IS A SCAM! Sheriff Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

7News highlights missing persons cases on National Missing Persons Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 600,000 people go missing each year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Those whose cases go unsolved are remembered on National Missing Persons Day on February 3. Missing persons cases present unique challenges. First, authorities must decipher the circumstances behind...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sheriff: Death of 25-year-old being investigated as a homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Westlake. Spokesperson Kayla Office said around midnight deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in reference to suspicious circumstances. “When deputies arrived they located, Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside the residence,”...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Pershing Drive. The fire began at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Three people were taken from the fire and transported to a local medical facility, according to LCFD...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Arthur receives grant for park improvement projects

Money is headed to Lake Arthur to help fund park improvements. The town received a $225,000 grant from the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program, funded with Community Development Block Grant-COVID from the CARES Act. The grant was initially submitted to the state last year by former mayor Sherry Crochet. Current Mayor...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA

