Calcasieu Parish — From Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:. Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury. The caller, who uses the name of a currently employed Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest. THIS IS A SCAM! Sheriff Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO