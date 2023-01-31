ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man who participated in Jan. 6 riot and bragged about it found guilty by federal court

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCvHD_0kXZjRXN00

A Springfield man accused of carrying a Trump flag onto the floor of the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol was convicted of federal charges on Monday.

During a trial before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., Thomas B. Adams Jr. was found guilty of entering a restricted building and obstructing an official proceeding. He will remain free until his sentencing on June 16, according to the U.S. attorney’s office there.

An FBI special agent explained in a court affidavit that authorities first noticed Adams because of an interview he gave to the publication Insider following the riot. The article said Adams trampled over police barricades, made his way into the Capitol and eventually reached the Senate chamber after lawmakers had been evacuated, according to the affidavit.

The article quoted Adams as saying, “It was a really fun time,” and it said he described the scene as “hilarious.”

Adams allegedly said he heard people yelling “Let’s take the White House,” “Let’s storm this place and show them they can’t make us leave,” and “They can’t arrest us all.”

Adams confirmed to an FBI agent that he was the person in a photograph holding a Trump flag on the Senate floor.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 148

MissyDawn
4d ago

He heard someone scream 'they can't arrest us all'.... 😂 Bet the guy that yelled that didn't think that TWO YEARS later they'd STILL be arresting people and holding them accountable. Almost 1,000 charged so far..... and they're still not done!

Reply(7)
122
randog1
4d ago

brag about your criminal record when filling out the resume and be sure to include your extended stay at in the big house! FOOL!

Reply(12)
121
Tdizzle
4d ago

‘Let’s take the White House’. These fools didn’t even know where they were. I imagine he’ll know he’s in jail though. Get ‘em all.

Reply(1)
87
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
hstoday.us

United States Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Firearm Companies Illegally Selling Machine Guns

On January 19, 2023, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Brooklyn against two firearm companies, and two individuals associated with these companies (collectively, “Defendants”), alleging that Defendants have conspired to defraud the United States and consumers, and have engaged in the ongoing commission of mail fraud and wire fraud, by unlawfully selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices, called FRT-15s, are specifically designed and intended to be used to convert AR-15 type rifles into machineguns and are therefore themselves “machineguns” under federal law. With limited exceptions not applicable to Defendants’ conduct, the manufacture, sale and possession of machine guns is illegal under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. The Government’s complaint seeks injunctive relief under the Anti-Fraud Injunction Act. The United States also sought a temporary order immediately halting any sales of the FRT-15 or any forced reset trigger until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court. On January 25, 2023, United States District Judge Nina R. Morrison entered a temporary restraining order against Defendants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Salon

Judge concludes Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol was acting on "Trump's instructions"

A federal judge said on Tuesday that a woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump's instructions" when she broke the law. Danean MacAndrew traveled from California to Washington, D.C. to join Trump's rally, and later filmed herself storming the Capitol with fellow Trump supporters. After a three-day bench trial, she was found guilty of charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son’s constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber’s father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. John Huber is seeking unspecified damages from city officials, officers and Rittenhouse. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions filed by Rittenhouse and the government defendants seeking to dismiss the civil rights lawsuit. In allowing the case against Rittenhouse and the others to proceed, the judge said that Anthony Huber’s death “could plausibly be regarded as having been proximately caused by the actions of the governmental defendants.”
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
GEORGIA STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy