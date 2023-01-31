ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Heaters, food brought to homeless Chicagoans as freeze arrives: 'It's pretty awful everywhere'

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tr4lQ_0kXZjO8Q00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Andy Robledo, of Pilsen, estimated he’s already constructed 225 ice fishing tents at about 20 homeless encampments across Chicago.

Robledo, along with other members of his nonprofit Feeding People Through Plants , have been working to make winter a little easier to manage for homeless people in Chicago by putting up orange tents outfitted with heaters.

“They’re insulated, they hold heat, [and] people can stand up in them,” Robledo said. “They’re almost like a small bedroom.”

Preparations for this winter started in October 2022, when he began constructing more tents — complete with flooring. The City, though, threatened to remove the tents in November.

“They view it as us encouraging homelessness, encouraging people to live out there, but really there’s no other option,” Robledo said. “These people have no other place to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7lib_0kXZjO8Q00
Members of Feeding People Through Plants construct winterized tents. Robledo estimated that his team constructed 225 tents at about 20 homeless encampments across Chicago. Photo credit Alejandro Reyes

Robledo said the City of Chicago eventually backed off, and thanks to donations, he added that his team — which includes some formerly homeless people — has been able to go out five days per week. They’ve been delivering propane heaters, blankets and hot food.

Plans to start building tiny homes have been shelved for the moment, so Robledo said the tents are the best way to help large numbers of Chicagoans.

“Every single viaduct you see these tents under, every single part of the city you see an orange tent, there was a person there before with a dilapidated summer tent that was going to freeze to death this winter or experience frostbite,” he said.

Robledo said he believes the tents have made a vast improvement for homeless people in Chicago compared to one year ago, but this winter has still been fatal for some.

“It’s pretty awful everywhere,” he said. “No matter where it is in the city, if you have to live outside, if you don’t have housing, or an apartment, or a hotel or somewhere to stay in, you’re at risk. These tents, all they do is they really increase the chances of people surviving and create a temporary solution.”

Comments / 52

SOUL MAN ✌️
5d ago

send them to that empty school building on the south side 🤔

Reply(14)
18
Francine Genovese
4d ago

The whole open border situation is destroying America. Thank Biden!

Reply
12
Cynic
5d ago

They got to watch those propane heaters, carbon monoxide does come off of them.

Reply
8
 

