2022 Shreveport Most Influential Woman, Lisa Cronin gives her advice to next award winner

Last year's Most Influential Woman awards highlighted six women leaders in the community with Lisa Cronin taking home the award.

These awards exemplify the same qualities Virginia K. Shehee was known for: leadership, civic engagement and philanthropy. Cronin's work with non-profit Common Ground, her dedication to educate the next generation of business leaders and partnerships with Grace Community United Methodist Church and the Women's Philanthropy Network is what set her apart.

"It was an honor to receive this award given in memory of a woman who cared so deeply about her community and the people around her," Cronin said. "To be thought of as possessing even a small portion of Virginia Shehee's character is truly humbling."

Cronin served as the Chief Financial Officer of Common Ground where she used her background in law to do the legal work, books and paperwork before becoming the CEO. The new position allows her to oversee a wide range of program promoting dignity and moving people toward self-sufficiency.

Cronin has worked part-time at Cook Yancey with her practice focused on oil and gas matters, commercial litigation and legal malpractice. She serves as Treasurer and as a teacher at the Frost School of Business at Centenary Foundation of North Louisiana.

According to Cronin, this year has given her more opportunities to tell others about her volunteer work with Common Ground and encourage others to find ways they can give back in the Shreveport community.

"We make the biggest difference when we are passionate about what we are doing," said Cronin. "So, my best advice to those wishing to be more involved in the community is to find the places where the community's needs meet your passions. And never worry about whether or not you're doing enough. If all of us give a little bit, then we can make a huge difference in our community."

