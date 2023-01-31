Valley Bank on Thursday said it donated $20,000 to provide 60,000 meals to the New Jersey Bankers Association’s 1 Million Meals campaign to address food insecurity. The campaign aims to raise $70,000 every year for the next five years to support five food banks in the state: the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Fulfill, Food Bank of South Jersey, NORWESCAP and Mercer Street Friends. Each dollar raised enables the food banks to provide three meals to hungry seniors, parents and children across the state.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO