Michael Graves Architecture acquires Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects
Princeton-based Michael Graves Architecture has acquired Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects, a North Carolina-based architecture firm, according to a Wednesday announcement. Following last year’s acquisition of Maryland-based planning, architecture and interior design firm Waldon Studio Architects and New Jersey-based Jose Carballo Architectural Group, this new acquisition is another key...
Group of top N.J. hospitals to partner with national group on value-based maternity care model
The Healthcare Transformation Consortium — a group of seven top health systems and hospitals throughout New Jersey — announced Friday what it is describing as a groundbreaking partnership to launch a statewide value-based maternity care initiative that will transform the delivery and financing of maternity care. Initially, the...
New Jersey Community Capital closes deals to support Children’s Home Society of N.J.
New Jersey Community Capital said Thursday that it closed a $10 million New Markets Tax Credit, as well as two loans of $7.5 million and $1.1 million, respectively, for the Children’s Home Society of New Jersey. The funds will be used as financing for the acquisition and development of an Early Head Start child development center at 1435 Liberty St. in Hamilton, and the acquisition of existing headquarters space at 635 S. Clinton Ave. in Trenton.
CCM, Ramapo sign N.J.’s first data science transfer agreement
“Data science is perhaps the most exciting area in all of enterprise technology right now, and it’s evolving at a lightning pace,” according to a recent declaration from Tech Crunch magazine. Recognizing the significance of this industry, Ramapo College of New Jersey and County College of Morris on...
Valley Bank donates $20K to provide 60,000 meals to NJ Bankers’ 1M Meals Campaign
Valley Bank on Thursday said it donated $20,000 to provide 60,000 meals to the New Jersey Bankers Association’s 1 Million Meals campaign to address food insecurity. The campaign aims to raise $70,000 every year for the next five years to support five food banks in the state: the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Fulfill, Food Bank of South Jersey, NORWESCAP and Mercer Street Friends. Each dollar raised enables the food banks to provide three meals to hungry seniors, parents and children across the state.
Metropolitan in Springfield reaches key construction milestone
With framework for its midrise apartment building now underway, the Metropolitan in Springfield has reached a key construction milestone. According to a Thursday announcement from developer Garden Communities, the mixed-use development in suburban Union County is progressing for a mid-2023 pre-leasing launch. Located at 92 Millburn Ave. on the former...
RWJBarnabas Health urges blood donations during American Heart Month
February is American Heart Month, and RWJBarnabas Health is continuing its urgent appeal for blood and platelet donations, especially Type O blood, the universal blood type. The surge in respiratory illnesses this winter has exacerbated the already acute nationwide shortage, and blood suppliers are in critical need of blood products in order to meet demands.
