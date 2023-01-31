ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, MO

Major Case Squad activated after man shot, killed in Berkeley

By Kelley Hoskins, Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

BERKELEY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a a shooting that left a man dead outside his family’s home in Berkeley.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man died in a shooting around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Busiek Avenue. Officers set up a perimeter through the afternoon hours to investigate around the home.

Top Story: Caught on camera: 24 catalytic converters stolen from HVAC business amid winter blast

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities have not yet released any names in the investigation.

The shooting leaves many Berkeley residents frustrated or concerned.

“I’m just afraid for the kids,” said one resident speaking to FOX 2. “We got a lot of kids that come out here on the streets everyday, get off the bus and walk. Just cant believe this happened.”

“I was not expecting to wake up and hear this. He stayed to himself, he took care of his house. He was a good dude, he did not deserve this,” said Jeff Robinson on the victim.

Authorities have not yet determined what led up to the shooting.

“It’s a tragedy, the loss of life,” said Corporal Barry Bayles. “We don’t have any answers. We don’t know why or how it was caused.”

The Major Case Squad asks anyone with information to contact the Berkeley Police Department at 314-400-3810 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

