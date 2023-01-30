Read full article on original website
Related
bethlehemschools.org
Leadership Opportunity: Director of Student Support Services
The Bethlehem Central School District (BCSD) invites applications for the position of Director of Student Support Services. BCSD seeks a strategic leader and collaborative district partner with an innovative and resilient spirit, as well as a proven record of developing, coordinating, and implementing a comprehensive program of student support services.
bethlehemschools.org
Board adopts Volunteer Firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Workers’ Tax Exemption
At its Feb. 1 meeting, the Bethlehem Central School District Board of Education approved a resolution allowing a partial school property tax exemption for qualified volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers who are homeowners and reside and serve within the school district. The decision will provide eligible volunteer firefighters and/or...
Comments / 0