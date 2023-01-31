Read full article on original website
Billie Tumey to fill Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer vacancy; Christopher Noel to fill vacant Marshall Township Trustee Board position
BEDFORD – Two candidates, Billie Tumey, for Bedford City Clerk-Treasurer, and Christopher Noel, for Marshall Township Trustee Board, have been appointed to fill vacant positions in the county by the Lawrence County GOP. As they were the only two to file for their respective roles, the Lawrence County Republican...
Referred to committee: Should city council remove member of Bloomington’s traffic commission for “posting obscene and inappropriate statements…”?
The question of removing Greg Alexander from Bloomington’s traffic commission won’t get a vote by the city council until March 1 at the earliest. At this past Wednesday’s city council meeting, the matter was referred to a special committee that already existed, after it was appointed by council president Sue Sgambelluri at the first meeting of the year.
Orange County Third House event set for February 18th
ORLEANS – The first of the scheduled 2023 Orange County Third House Sessions sponsored by Paoli, French Lick/West Baden, and Orleans chamber of commerce offices, is set for Saturday, Feb. 11th at the Orleans Town Hall from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. State Representative Chris May, (Rep. Bedford), as...
Two officers shot in Lawrence County
Two officers have been shot in Lawrence County. Details are limited, but around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed the officers were shot in Mitchell, Indiana.
Community Foundation of Morgan County awards $10,000 to Youth First
MORGAN CO. – The Community Foundation of Morgan County (CFMC) is investing in mental health support for K-12 youth. A $10,000 grant award was presented to Youth First, Inc., by CFMC on Thursday, January 19. The check presentation was held at Bell Intermediate Academy in Martinsville, with CFMC, Metropolitan...
Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home
To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
$1.9 million READI Grant for Bloomington infrastructure project
BLOOMINGTON – Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael and Economic and Sustainable Development Director Alex Crowley discuss the recent $1.9 million grant from the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives for a local infrastructure project. Bloomington will receive $1.9 million in grant funding through the state’s Regional...
Edgewood High School graduate gains experience at Indiana Statehouse
STATEHOUSE – Jordan Vance is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Eric Koch (R-Bedford). Vance, a resident of Bloomington, is the son of Tim and Darlene Vance. He graduated from Edgewood High School and is a recent graduate of IUPUI where he studied informatics.
Lawrence County mourns the loss of former surveyor Mike Arena
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Surveyor Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor from 1973 until 2017 and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing. He had more than 54 years of experience in the field.
Registration is open for PrimeTime Business Expo presented by First Financial Bank
BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is excited to present PrimeTime! We invite you to join us on Thursday, April 13th from 5 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for The Chamber’s annual PrimeTime Business Expo presented by First Financial Bank. The event will be held at a...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
Two officers shot in Lawrence County after suspect runs from traffic stop
LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. A Lawrence County deputy made a traffic stop and pulled a suspect’s vehicle into the gas station off of State Road 37 in Mitchell. ISP said a second Lawrence […]
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler, 47, of Bedford passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 24, 2023. She was born in Bedford on February 27, 1975, to Stephen and Darlene Caraway, she was employed at. Walmart in Bedford and was a graduate of BNL High School. She will be missed...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
Police Log: February 2, 2023
12:22 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 3000 block of 5th Street. 2:43 a.m. A person was at the station to report receiving threats. 5:09 a.m. Disable vehicle reported at John Williams Boulevard and James Avenue. 7:08 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:59 a.m. Fire reported at...
Health department closes 9 Subway restaurants in Bloomington for operating without valid license
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nine Subway restaurants in Bloomington were closed Monday by the Monroe County Health Department for operating without a valid license after the businesses changed ownership. In a statement, the health department said a good license is not transferable under Indiana code, meaning new licenses are required...
Exclusive: Columbus officers speak out following assessment of police department
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues its deep dive into an assessment of the Columbus Police Department, specifically about the hiring and retention of officers, in the midst of staffing shortages. It’s no secret, crime in Columbus is a hot topic. The city even has been dubbed the...
CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the CFD team in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current...
Registration is open for The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce’s Golf Scramble presented by First Financial Bank
BLOOMINGTON – Registration is open for The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce’s Golf Scramble presented by First Financial Bank is one of the largest and most-respected golf events in the area. The golf scramble is scheduled for Friday, May 12th at the Golf Club at Eagle Pointe. Registration...
