Referred to committee: Should city council remove member of Bloomington’s traffic commission for “posting obscene and inappropriate statements…”?

The question of removing Greg Alexander from Bloomington’s traffic commission won’t get a vote by the city council until March 1 at the earliest. At this past Wednesday’s city council meeting, the matter was referred to a special committee that already existed, after it was appointed by council president Sue Sgambelluri at the first meeting of the year.
Orange County Third House event set for February 18th

ORLEANS – The first of the scheduled 2023 Orange County Third House Sessions sponsored by Paoli, French Lick/West Baden, and Orleans chamber of commerce offices, is set for Saturday, Feb. 11th at the Orleans Town Hall from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. State Representative Chris May, (Rep. Bedford), as...
Two officers shot in Lawrence County

Two officers have been shot in Lawrence County. Details are limited, but around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed the officers were shot in Mitchell, Indiana. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Two officers shot in Lawrence County. Two officers have been shot in Lawrence County. Details are limited, but around 6:30 a.m. Sunday,...
Community Foundation of Morgan County awards $10,000 to Youth First

MORGAN CO. – The Community Foundation of Morgan County (CFMC) is investing in mental health support for K-12 youth. A $10,000 grant award was presented to Youth First, Inc., by CFMC on Thursday, January 19. The check presentation was held at Bell Intermediate Academy in Martinsville, with CFMC, Metropolitan...
Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home

To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
$1.9 million READI Grant for Bloomington infrastructure project

BLOOMINGTON – Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael and Economic and Sustainable Development Director Alex Crowley discuss the recent $1.9 million grant from the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives for a local infrastructure project. Bloomington will receive $1.9 million in grant funding through the state’s Regional...
Edgewood High School graduate gains experience at Indiana Statehouse

STATEHOUSE – Jordan Vance is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Eric Koch (R-Bedford). Vance, a resident of Bloomington, is the son of Tim and Darlene Vance. He graduated from Edgewood High School and is a recent graduate of IUPUI where he studied informatics.
Lawrence County mourns the loss of former surveyor Mike Arena

BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Surveyor Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor from 1973 until 2017 and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing. He had more than 54 years of experience in the field.
Daviess County Arrest Report

Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler

Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler, 47, of Bedford passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 24, 2023. She was born in Bedford on February 27, 1975, to Stephen and Darlene Caraway, she was employed at. Walmart in Bedford and was a graduate of BNL High School. She will be missed...
Police Log: February 2, 2023

12:22 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 3000 block of 5th Street. 2:43 a.m. A person was at the station to report receiving threats. 5:09 a.m. Disable vehicle reported at John Williams Boulevard and James Avenue. 7:08 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:59 a.m. Fire reported at...
CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the CFD team in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current...
