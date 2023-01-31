Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Injury Reports, Channels, & More for Raptors at Grizzlies
The Toronto Raptors will play the final game of their two-week road trip Sunday night when they head to Memphis to take on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies at 6 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast...
Tri-City Herald
Report: LA Clippers Have Made ‘Strong’ Trade Offer for Kyrie Irving
After not being initially listed as a team in the hunt for Kyrie Irving, the LA Clippers have now emerged as one of the teams in pursuit of the All-Star point guard. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, and an additional report was made by The Athletic's Law Murray that revealed the Clippers have already made a "strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Trade Competition: Clippers Enter Kyrie Irving Sweepstakes
Since Kyrie Irving requested to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, the Dallas Mavericks have been among the various teams linked as a possible suitor. The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns were initially the others. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers have entered the mix as a...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Nets Insider Discusses Mutual Interest Between Kyrie Irving And LA
News leaked Friday that Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving had requested a trade that would ship him out of Barclays Center for good. Your Los Angeles Lakers emerged as an instant contender for his services. Brooklyn insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports spoke with Nets Kingdom...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving’s Free Agent Cavaliers Teammate Wants To Join Them In LA
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be traded before next Thursday's deadline, and your Los Angeles Lakers, led by Irving's old Cleveland Cavaliers colleague LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have quickly emerged as one of more feasible destinations for the mercurial star. Veteran journeyman power forward/center...
Tri-City Herald
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Los Angeles Collapses Down Stretch, Falls To Pelicans 131-126
Tonight in Smoothie King Center, your Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolutely pivotal game against one of their direct competitors in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans. LA coughed up a 12-point second half advantage over the Pelicans. New Orleans power forward Brandon Ingram,...
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Orlando Magic
The Hornets and Magic are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
Tri-City Herald
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 4: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Led Oklahoma City Thunder to Franchise-Record Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in a close game on Wednesday. They responded with a record-breaking 153 points in the rematch Saturday night behind another star performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-point game paved the way for the highest scoring team performance in franchise history. The...
Tri-City Herald
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Magic
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Tri-City Herald
Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA’s best record
Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets won their third straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-108 on Saturday night. Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and recorded the 94th regular-season triple-double of...
Tri-City Herald
Ira Winderman: If you insist, possible Heat deals that could make sense at Thursday’s NBA trading deadline
The exercise ahead of the NBA trading deadline, which this season comes at 3 p.m. Thursday, typically is to get a read on what a team is looking to add. That is what makes the Miami Heat’s position this time around atypical. As much as anything, the starting point likely will be what Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg are looking to shed.
Tri-City Herald
Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles
Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
Tri-City Herald
Ayton has 31 points and 16 rebounds, Suns beat Pistons
Deandre Ayton had 31 points and 16 rebounds to help the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 116-100 on Saturday night. The surging Suns have won eight of 10 games, including a victory at Boston on Friday night, and have help on the way with Devin Booker nearing his return. The three-time All-Star guard has been out since Christmas with a groin injury, but dunked in warmups in another sign that he's close to coming back.
Tri-City Herald
Jamal Murray Scores 41 Points in Nuggets Win Over Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks entered Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets as significant underdogs. Atlanta was on the second night of a back-to-back and without Trae Young. Denver, the best team in the Western Conference, dominated Atlanta 128-108. Without their first option available, Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 28 points...
Tri-City Herald
Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
Tri-City Herald
Doncic, Dallas set for matchup with Utah
Dallas Mavericks (28-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-27, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz. Doncic is second in the league scoring 33.4 points per game. The Jazz are 19-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah...
Tri-City Herald
New York and Calgary hit the ice in non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (27-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -120, Flames +100. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. New York is 27-14-8 overall and 13-9-4 at home....
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Questionable To Play Amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to finish their current five-game road trip with a winning record when they do battle against a New Orleans Pelicans team without its best player. Unfortunately, LA might be without not one, not two, but all three of its highest scorers in the...
Tri-City Herald
Sizing Up the NHL Standings After the All-Star Break
With the 2023 All-Star Game in the books, the NHL schedule will resume Monday with six games on tap. Ten weeks remain left in the regular season. This year, we have tight playoff races in both conferences and some intrigue at the top and the bottom of the standings. THN.com's even making projections for all the teams heading into the trade deadline as these storylines continue to develop.
