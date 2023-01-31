ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Metropolitan in Springfield reaches key construction milestone

With framework for its midrise apartment building now underway, the Metropolitan in Springfield has reached a key construction milestone. According to a Thursday announcement from developer Garden Communities, the mixed-use development in suburban Union County is progressing for a mid-2023 pre-leasing launch. Located at 92 Millburn Ave. on the former...
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Community Capital closes deals to support Children’s Home Society of N.J.

New Jersey Community Capital said Thursday that it closed a $10 million New Markets Tax Credit, as well as two loans of $7.5 million and $1.1 million, respectively, for the Children’s Home Society of New Jersey. The funds will be used as financing for the acquisition and development of an Early Head Start child development center at 1435 Liberty St. in Hamilton, and the acquisition of existing headquarters space at 635 S. Clinton Ave. in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
CCM, Ramapo sign N.J.’s first data science transfer agreement

“Data science is perhaps the most exciting area in all of enterprise technology right now, and it’s evolving at a lightning pace,” according to a recent declaration from Tech Crunch magazine. Recognizing the significance of this industry, Ramapo College of New Jersey and County College of Morris on...
MAHWAH, NJ

