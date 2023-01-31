New Jersey Community Capital said Thursday that it closed a $10 million New Markets Tax Credit, as well as two loans of $7.5 million and $1.1 million, respectively, for the Children’s Home Society of New Jersey. The funds will be used as financing for the acquisition and development of an Early Head Start child development center at 1435 Liberty St. in Hamilton, and the acquisition of existing headquarters space at 635 S. Clinton Ave. in Trenton.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO