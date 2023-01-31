Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are not sure about trading for Kyrie Irving and then giving him a $200 million contract in the summer, says Brian Windhorst.
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA trade rumors: Knicks invested in a deal that doesn’t involve Kyrie Irving
The Knicks and Jazz are reportedly in trade talks involving Obi Toppin and Malik Beasley. Will the Knicks add a first to this deal?. According to Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory talks regarding Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft picks for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Surprise team looking to move up with Bears to No.1 in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are itching to trade the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a surprise team entered the conversation. It’s pretty clear by now that the Chicago Bears have a strong desire to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With so...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0