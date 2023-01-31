ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

2 indicted following deadly house fire that killed 2 children in NC

By Bethany Fowler
Queen City News
 4 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been indicted following a deadly house fire that killed two toddlers in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County 911 communication received a call at 9:58 a.m. of a house fire at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway.

While firemen were fighting the fire, a subject, later identified as John Littlejohn arrived on the scene and told them there were children in the house.

The firemen entered the house and located the two children in the back bedroom. The children were taken to the hospital where they later died. They were 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn and 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn.

1 of 3 children killed in NC fire had cocaine in his system, autopsy reveals

During the investigation, the fire marshall’s office learned the fire originated in the living room, in the area of the couch. The cause of the fire is undetermined but is still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Niya and Nasir were living at the house with their mother, Jontae Nichelle Littlejohn , and grandfather, John Randolph Littlejohn.

Investigators found that John Littlejohn would take Jontae Littlejohn to work at Zaxby’s in the mornings, and the children were often left at the house until John Littlejohn returned. This particular morning was no different.

On Monday, the case was presented to the grand jury, which came back with an indictment on Jontae Littlejohn, and John Littlejohn for involuntary manslaughter, and felony child abuse.

Queen City News

