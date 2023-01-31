ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE School of Business Professor’s Article Published in Service Business

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE researcher Shivendu Pratap Singh, PhD, assistant professor in the School of Business’ Department of Computer Management & Information Systems (CMIS), has a published article in the December 2022 edition of Service Business by Pan-Pacific Business Association. The article is entitled “Overcoming bias against funding of...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Amanda Wilson Continues Family Business Tradition With “The Essentials House Cleaning"

MADISON COUNTY - Amanda Wilson, owner and founder of her new business The Essentials House Cleaning, said she comes from “a long line of entrepreneurs,” including her mother who used to run a house-cleaning business of her own. She’s now continuing her family’s entrepreneurial tradition with her new house-cleaning business, and she said feedback has been positive so far.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
SIUE Picked Sixth in OVC Softball

Sophomore Lauryn Yslava was named a player to watch for the 2023 season by the OVC. The Cougar outfielder was named to the 2022 All-OVC second team and All-Newcomer team last season. She set the school's all-time record for home runs by a freshman with nine while hitting .317. Sign...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
L&C Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Lead-up to Black History Month

GODFREY – In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in the lead-up to Black History Month, Lewis and Clark Community College held a celebration Jan. 26, featuring keynote speaker Rev. Shelia Goins. Goins, who spoke to the group about the importance of financial literacy, is a...
ALTON, IL
Cold Case For 10 Years: Roger D. Sutton Charged With First-Degree Murder Of Patrenia Butler-Turner

PONTOON BEACH - A press conference was held on Thursday afternoon at the Pontoon Beach Police Department and charges were announced against a man currently incarcerated on another offense - Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, formerly of Pontoon Beach. Sutton is charged with two counts of first-degree murder of Patrenia Butler-Turner, missing since December 2013.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
Woman Found Deceased in Open Area on SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in Troy

TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”
TROY, IL
Family of Patrenia Butler-Turner

Legendary Dancing "Beatle Bob" Concert Streak Ends At 9,439 Days

ST. LOUIS - The legendary “Beatle Bob” Robert Matonis recently ended his concert streak around the St. Louis area that started on Christmas Day, 1996. Matonis has always been visible at the side of the stage dancing at concert venues across the St. Louis region. If “Beatle Bob” attended a concert, a band knew they were on the right track and in some ways, had made it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Morningstar, Hoover Are Top Scorers As Edwardsville Takes 49-37 Win Over East St. Louis, Go Over .500 Mark For First Time This Season

EDWARDSVILLE - Kaitlyn Morningstar continued her hot streak with a game-leading 19 points, while Zay Hoover came up with 12 points as Edwardsville's girl's basketball team took a 49-37 win over East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference game played Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym. It was the Tigers' fourth...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Men’s Basketball on the Road for Little Rock

SIUE Cougars (15-9, 6-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-17, 3-8 OVC) Saturday, February 4th, 3:30 p.m. Jack Stephens Center (5,600), Little Rock, Arkansas. LAST TIME OUT: Shamar Wright scored his 1,000th career point and Ray'Sean Taylor collected his first double-double of the season as SIUE downed UT Martin 89-75 on Thursday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars used a hot start with a 14-2 run to open the game, capturing their 15th win on the season and sixth since beginning conference play. SIUE would take its largest lead of the night at 28 points under two minutes of play in the second half. The Cougars shot 55 percent (33-66) in the contest, its second highest shooting percentage on the season, for a victory over the Skyhawks. Four players finished the game scoring in double-figures: Taylor (27), Damarco Minor (16), S. Wright (15) and DeeJuan Pruitt (11).
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
SIUE Women’s Basketball Visits Little Rock

Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Saturday, February 4th, 1:00 p.m. Jack Stephens Center (5,600), Little Rock, Arkansas. LAST GAME:Ajulu Thatha collected her ninth double-double of the season, but UT Martin took the lead two minutes and seven...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Women's Basketball Welcomes UT Martin on Education Day

At SIUE Cougars (6-15, 5-5 OVC) First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. LAST GAME:Ajulu Thatha collected 29 points and 16 rebounds for her eighth double double of the season, but it wasn't enough as Morehead State downed the Cougars 64-60 at Johnson Arena Saturday afternoon. SIUE shot 39 percent (24-61) in the contest and held a lead for 21:09. Morehead State scored 42 of its 64 points in the paint to hand SIUE its second consecutive loss after winning three straight games.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Freshman Mia Semeth Has Made Positive Contributions To Edwardsville Girls Basketball Team This Season

EDWARDSVILLE - Freshman Mia Semeth has been making positive and good contributions to the Edwardsville High girls' basketball team in her first season with the team, averaging 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 16 appearances thus far in the season, going along with five assists, 10 steals and two blocked shots as the Tigers reached the break-even point with a 12-12 record.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
GAME CLIP - Marquette vs. Christ Our Rock Boys Basketball

ALTON - This clip shows just how packed the Marquette Catholic High School gym was on Friday night as the Explorers hosted the then-undefeated Christ Our Rock Luterhan Silver Stallions in a Gateway Metro Conference showdown.
ALTON, IL

