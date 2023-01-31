Read full article on original website
SIUE School of Business Professor’s Article Published in Service Business
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE researcher Shivendu Pratap Singh, PhD, assistant professor in the School of Business' Department of Computer Management & Information Systems (CMIS), has a published article in the December 2022 edition of Service Business by Pan-Pacific Business Association. The article is entitled "Overcoming bias against funding of...
Amanda Wilson Continues Family Business Tradition With “The Essentials House Cleaning"
MADISON COUNTY - Amanda Wilson, owner and founder of her new business The Essentials House Cleaning, said she comes from "a long line of entrepreneurs," including her mother who used to run a house-cleaning business of her own. She's now continuing her family's entrepreneurial tradition with her new house-cleaning business, and she said feedback has been positive so far.
Lewis Rice Law Firm Promotes Kelly M. Gorman and Justin M. Ladendorf
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice has promoted Kelly M. Gorman and Justin M. Ladendorf to members of the firm. Gorman joined Lewis Rice as a summer associate in 2014 shortly before graduating from the University of Missouri School of Law.
Our Daily Show Interview: Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE: From 2-2-23
We are joined by the Director of the Metro-East Small Business Development Center- Jo Ann Di Maggio May! She fills us in on ways we can utilize their great services, and SO MUCH MORE.
Bishop Thomas Paprocki Visits Marquette and McGivney For Catholic Schools Week
ALTON/GLEN CARBON - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will pay a visit to both Marquette Catholic High School and Father McGivney Catholic High School on Thursday. Bishop Paprocki will visit with both students and staff as part of the weeklong celebration of National...
Tigers' Mid-States Hockey Team Set For St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Opposition
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers, who were seeded 12th in the field for the Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup playoffs, will compete in the Blue Conference in the first round and play in Division B with defending champion St. Louis U. High and Francis Howell.
SIUE Picked Sixth in OVC Softball
Sophomore Lauryn Yslava was named a player to watch for the 2023 season by the OVC. The Cougar outfielder was named to the 2022 All-OVC second team and All-Newcomer team last season. She set the school's all-time record for home runs by a freshman with nine while hitting .317.
L&C Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Lead-up to Black History Month
GODFREY – In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday in the lead-up to Black History Month, Lewis and Clark Community College held a celebration Jan. 26, featuring keynote speaker Rev. Shelia Goins. Goins, who spoke to the group about the importance of financial literacy, is a...
Cold Case For 10 Years: Roger D. Sutton Charged With First-Degree Murder Of Patrenia Butler-Turner
PONTOON BEACH - A press conference was held on Thursday afternoon at the Pontoon Beach Police Department and charges were announced against a man currently incarcerated on another offense - Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, formerly of Pontoon Beach. Sutton is charged with two counts of first-degree murder of Patrenia Butler-Turner, missing since December 2013.
Woman Found Deceased in Open Area on SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in Troy
TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”
Family Shows Strong Emotion After Announcement Of Murder Charges, Now Hope For Justice
PONTOON BEACH - The emotion of family members 10 years after murder charges were issued Thursday afternoon showed the impact of their long wait for justice. Because of the tools of DNA tests today in crime-solving and excellent police work, justice now should be able to be served in a decade-old cold case.
Family of Patrenia Butler-Turner
Legendary Dancing "Beatle Bob" Concert Streak Ends At 9,439 Days
ST. LOUIS - The legendary “Beatle Bob” Robert Matonis recently ended his concert streak around the St. Louis area that started on Christmas Day, 1996. Matonis has always been visible at the side of the stage dancing at concert venues across the St. Louis region. If “Beatle Bob” attended a concert, a band knew they were on the right track and in some ways, had made it.
Morningstar, Hoover Are Top Scorers As Edwardsville Takes 49-37 Win Over East St. Louis, Go Over .500 Mark For First Time This Season
EDWARDSVILLE - Kaitlyn Morningstar continued her hot streak with a game-leading 19 points, while Zay Hoover came up with 12 points as Edwardsville's girl's basketball team took a 49-37 win over East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference game played Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym. It was the Tigers' fourth...
Men’s Basketball on the Road for Little Rock
SIUE Cougars (15-9, 6-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-17, 3-8 OVC) Saturday, February 4th, 3:30 p.m. Jack Stephens Center (5,600), Little Rock, Arkansas. LAST TIME OUT: Shamar Wright scored his 1,000th career point and Ray'Sean Taylor collected his first double-double of the season as SIUE downed UT Martin 89-75 on Thursday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars used a hot start with a 14-2 run to open the game, capturing their 15th win on the season and sixth since beginning conference play. SIUE would take its largest lead of the night at 28 points under two minutes of play in the second half. The Cougars shot 55 percent (33-66) in the contest, its second highest shooting percentage on the season, for a victory over the Skyhawks. Four players finished the game scoring in double-figures: Taylor (27), Damarco Minor (16), S. Wright (15) and DeeJuan Pruitt (11).
SIUE Women’s Basketball Visits Little Rock
Saturday, February 4th, 1:00 p.m. Jack Stephens Center (5,600), Little Rock, Arkansas. LAST GAME:Ajulu Thatha collected her ninth double-double of the season, but UT Martin took the lead two minutes and seven...
Morningstar Leads With 16, Weller Adds 11, Edwardsville Girls Basketball Team Reaches Break-Even Point With 48-39 Win
EDWARDSVILLE - Kaitlyn Morningstar led Edwardsville with 16 points, while Emerson Weller came up with 11 points to help the Tigers to a 48-39 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
Women's Basketball Welcomes UT Martin on Education Day
At SIUE Cougars (6-15, 5-5 OVC) First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. LAST GAME:Ajulu Thatha collected 29 points and 16 rebounds for her eighth double double of the season, but it wasn't enough as Morehead State downed the Cougars 64-60 at Johnson Arena Saturday afternoon. SIUE shot 39 percent (24-61) in the contest and held a lead for 21:09. Morehead State scored 42 of its 64 points in the paint to hand SIUE its second consecutive loss after winning three straight games.
Freshman Mia Semeth Has Made Positive Contributions To Edwardsville Girls Basketball Team This Season
EDWARDSVILLE - Freshman Mia Semeth has been making positive and good contributions to the Edwardsville High girls' basketball team in her first season with the team, averaging 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 16 appearances thus far in the season, going along with five assists, 10 steals and two blocked shots as the Tigers reached the break-even point with a 12-12 record.
GAME CLIP - Marquette vs. Christ Our Rock Boys Basketball
ALTON - This clip shows just how packed the Marquette Catholic High School gym was on Friday night as the Explorers hosted the then-undefeated Christ Our Rock Luterhan Silver Stallions in a Gateway Metro Conference showdown.
