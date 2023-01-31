ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Yuengling beer coming to the St. Louis area in February

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Yuengling beer will begin to stock Midwestern and southern shelves in early February. “America’s oldest brewery” is coming to area bars and restaurants in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma starting Monday, February 6. Prior to the announcement , the nearest places to get the popular beer were in Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas.

Yuengling has developed a cult following since being founded in 1829. In 2021, the Brewers Association ranked the brewery at No. 1. It was mostly available on the East Coast before starting to expand over the past few years.

Chuck Campbell
4d ago

Overrated. It's like Coors was in the 70s. Everyone wants it because they can't get, once you do you realize it's just another big brewery beer.

