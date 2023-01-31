Yuengling beer coming to the St. Louis area in February

ST. LOUIS – Yuengling beer will begin to stock Midwestern and southern shelves in early February. “America’s oldest brewery” is coming to area bars and restaurants in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma starting Monday, February 6. Prior to the announcement , the nearest places to get the popular beer were in Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas.

Yuengling has developed a cult following since being founded in 1829. In 2021, the Brewers Association ranked the brewery at No. 1. It was mostly available on the East Coast before starting to expand over the past few years.

