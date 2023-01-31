ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding to Bensalem

By John Fey
 5 days ago
Imager via Founding Fathers Sports Bar & Grill

The popular South Street bar will open a new location in Bucks County.

A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bucks County, its first expansion outside of the city. Emma Dooling wrote about the new location for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Founding Fathers, a sports bar and grill located on Philadelphia’s South Street, is expanding with a second location in Bensalem. The popular eatery will bring an expanded menu to its new, 14,000-square-foot Bucks County location that will open on Wednesday at 2900 Street Road.

The Bensalem space will have a dining room, two bars, semi-private large group dining space and banquet hall, along with an outdoor sidewalk cafe and patio. It will also offer a private event space that will be able to seat up to 200 guests, dubbed The Franklin Room.

“You can expect a casual game day atmosphere, indoor / outdoor bar and dining, large space for private events and an amazing pub style menu,” the bar said online.

Overall, Founding Fathers’ second location will be able to seat close to 800 customers.

Read more about Founding Fathers in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Bucks County, PA
