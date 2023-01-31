Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Authorities find man transporting undocumented people along Ohio Turnpike, charges filed
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Honduras is facing criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented people in the U.S. Authorities found six undocumented people in a vehicle along the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky county, according to the Department of Justice. Nestor Alfredo Figueroa-Murillo, 29, of Honduras, is facing...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Beacon
Outdoor Warning Siren Test Canceled for February 3, 2023
Lucas and Ottawa County’s Outdoor Warning Sirens are normally activated for monthly testing on the first Friday of each month at noon. Due to the cold temperatures forecasted for Northwest Ohio, the Outdoor Warning Siren test in Lucas and Ottawa Counties has been canceled for Friday, February 3, 2023. Due to the cold temperatures, it is possible that the siren mechanisms could be frozen and, if activated, damage could occur.
13abc.com
Toledo water meter project hampered with install issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hitting a snag with its new water meter program. According to the city’s Public Utilities Department, installers cannot get into many homes. As a response city officials are warning residents of a potential water shut-off if the issue continues. Currently,...
crawfordcountynow.com
State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash
Seneca Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is currently investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred today, January 31, 2023 at approximately 2:42 P.M. The crash occurred on State Route 53 near milepost 5, Seneca Township, Seneca County. Terrance Joachim, age 62, from Tiffin,...
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
13abc.com
Cherry Street Life Revitalization Center temporarily closed to outside guests for maintenance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Life Revitalization Center at Cherry Street Mission Ministries will be temporarily closed to outside guests while maintenance crews repair a water pipe issue. CSMM says the closure will last through Feb. 3 and any appointments or meetings that are scheduled within the building will be...
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
13abc.com
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
13abc.com
Fire crews extinguish barn fire in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a barn fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday night. Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire along S.R. 163. Portage Fire District Chief Barrett Dorner told 13abc crews that a single-story barn had caught fire. However, there were no injuries.
Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
13abc.com
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
“Giant of Community” | Long-time Toledo barber honored for decades of service to his neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a special day in the Englewood and Roosevelt Neighborhoods of Toledo as the community honored long-time barber Henry Clark. Clark opened “Poor Clark Barber & Beauty Shop” on the corner of Detroit Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in 1971. Generations of family’s got...
13abc.com
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
huroninsider.com
Seneca County bank robbed; authorities searching for suspect
BETTSVILLE – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville was robbed Thursday morning. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money. By the time deputies responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress, he had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 3