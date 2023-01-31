ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

13abc.com

Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Outdoor Warning Siren Test Canceled for February 3, 2023

Lucas and Ottawa County’s Outdoor Warning Sirens are normally activated for monthly testing on the first Friday of each month at noon. Due to the cold temperatures forecasted for Northwest Ohio, the Outdoor Warning Siren test in Lucas and Ottawa Counties has been canceled for Friday, February 3, 2023. Due to the cold temperatures, it is possible that the siren mechanisms could be frozen and, if activated, damage could occur.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo water meter project hampered with install issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hitting a snag with its new water meter program. According to the city’s Public Utilities Department, installers cannot get into many homes. As a response city officials are warning residents of a potential water shut-off if the issue continues. Currently,...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

Seneca Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is currently investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred today, January 31, 2023 at approximately 2:42 P.M. The crash occurred on State Route 53 near milepost 5, Seneca Township, Seneca County. Terrance Joachim, age 62, from Tiffin,...
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County

BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Fire crews extinguish barn fire in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a barn fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday night. Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire along S.R. 163. Portage Fire District Chief Barrett Dorner told 13abc crews that a single-story barn had caught fire. However, there were no injuries.
OAK HARBOR, OH
WTOL 11

Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
MAUMEE, OH
CBS Detroit

Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Seneca County bank robbed; authorities searching for suspect

BETTSVILLE – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville was robbed Thursday morning. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money. By the time deputies responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress, he had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
BETTSVILLE, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
