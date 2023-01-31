Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
KETV.com
Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested
OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
klin.com
Teenager Cited In Dog Abandonment Case
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.
Lexington man sentenced 9 years for meth distribution
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rudy Ortega Raymundo, 35, of Lexington, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymundo to 108 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. After serving his sentence, Raymundo will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police releases timeline in West Omaha Target shooting
Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his replacement for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Uncle of Target shooting suspect begins mental health non-profit. The uncle of the Target shooting suspect has launched a mental health nonprofit focused on early intervention.
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
News Channel Nebraska
WEC warden dies same day as retirement
MCCOOK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the passing a a 75-year-old woman who was a Work Ethic Camp (WEC) warden. NDCS said they are mourning the loss of Warden Pam Morello, who died on Feb. 2, 2023. It was said that she was known as "Mo"...
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
klkntv.com
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
Omaha Police encounter armed suspects twice in less than 14 hours
In just over 12 hours between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, Omaha Police twice shot at armed suspects.
North Platte Telegraph
22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Police in Omaha, Neb., confirmed they shot and killed a man who walked into a Target location Tuesday and began firing a rifle.
Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they fatally shot a man who entered a Target store with an AR-15-style rifle on Tuesday and "plenty of ammunition." Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers, "because there were some people hiding in there." No injured people were immediately found.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs, who was wanted on two bench warrants: one for failing to show up for a violation of probation hearing on Oct. 6; and for failing to show up for a pretrial hearing on a case where he was accused of disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer.
