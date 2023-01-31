ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested

OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Teenager Cited In Dog Abandonment Case

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Lexington man sentenced 9 years for meth distribution

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rudy Ortega Raymundo, 35, of Lexington, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymundo to 108 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. After serving his sentence, Raymundo will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LEXINGTON, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WEC warden dies same day as retirement

MCCOOK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the passing a a 75-year-old woman who was a Work Ethic Camp (WEC) warden. NDCS said they are mourning the loss of Warden Pam Morello, who died on Feb. 2, 2023. It was said that she was known as "Mo"...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they fatally shot a man who entered a Target store with an AR-15-style rifle on Tuesday and "plenty of ammunition." Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers, "because there were some people hiding in there." No injured people were immediately found.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson

CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
CLARKSON, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs, who was wanted on two bench warrants: one for failing to show up for a violation of probation hearing on Oct. 6; and for failing to show up for a pretrial hearing on a case where he was accused of disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy