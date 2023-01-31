ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfforth, TX

Deadly crash in Wolfforth, 2 from Ropes involved, DPS said

By Christianna Barbosa
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two Ropes ISD students were involved in a crash in Wolfforth on Tuesday that ended up being fatal.

Previous story: DPS investigates rollover on overpass in Wolforth

One student was killed and one was seriously injured, DPS said. The roads were still closed off as of 11:38 a.m.

“We lost one of our best kids,” Tim Carter, Principal of Ropes High School said to EverythingLubbock.com.

    (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)
    (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)
    (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)
    (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)
    (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

Initially, a social media post from Ropes ISD indicated that scheduled games Tuesday night would be postponed. Multiple comments on the post asked for prayers for the families of the victims and the Ropes community.

Later, a press release from the school further confirmed the passing of the student.

“Ropes ISD is asking for the prayers of our community and the surrounding communities as we mourn the loss of one of our kids, who passed in a car accident this morning,” the press release said. “We all know that our kids lives are precious and each child is loved. Every child of God is valued and we are extremely saddened by this loss. We pray for this family, the school and the community.”

A social media post from Plains ISD said, “Tonight’s games at Ropes have been postponed due to a tragic accident involving one of their athletes. A make up time and date will be determined later today. Please keep the community of Ropes in your prayers as they go through this difficult time. #PRAYER FOR ROPES.”

1 killed, 1 injured in crash Monday morning near Idalou, DPS says

DPS said Wolfforth Police will be the lead agency.  Please check back for updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

