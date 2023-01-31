Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates.

Officials say many Los Alamos National Lab retirees were informed Smith’s/Kroger pharmacies would no longer be affiliated with Express Scripts due to a contract rift. Scammers have been using this information to try and get personal info from people affected by the contract issue.

People are urged to use caution and not to give out personal information. Anyone who thinks they were a victim or target of the scam are asked to contact Los Alamos Police at (505) 662-8222.

