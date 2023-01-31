Read full article on original website
Pro Bowl Games 2023: Ravens' Tyler Huntley is clutch for AFC
HENDERSON, Nevada --Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley didn't ask for an invitation to the Pro Bowl Games, and he certainly didn't expect the jokes that were told at his expense when he was named. But that doesn't mean Huntley would pass on trying to make the most of his...
Sources: Raiders letting QB Derek Carr talk to other teams
TheRaiders have granted Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have already agreed to the compensation Las Vegas is looking for in a potential trade for the quarterback, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. It's the same arrangement the Houston Texans had with quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason.
Young stars making a statement at 2023 Pro Bowl Games
LAS VEGAS -- The Pro Bowl is an annual celebration of the NFL's finest players, most of them well-established veterans with many years of pro experience. And then there is Sauce Gardner. The New York Jets rookie cornerback stormed onto the scene this season, announcing his entry into the league...
Kelce bros talk Super Bowl: Eagles fans, Rocky curse, Jason's pregnant wife bringing OB-GYN to game
PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL is not scripted, but what a story is unfolding for two brothers who will play on opposing teams at Super Bowl LVII. The game is unofficially being called the Kelce Bowl. That's because Donna Kelce's two sons - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City...
Raiders QB Derek Carr not extending contract trigger date
HENDERSON, Nevada -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, during what was likely his final appearance at the Raiders' practice facility, said he has no intention of extending the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract to give the team additional time to resolve his situation. Speaking during the Pro...
2023 Pro Bowl Games are about making memories
LAS VEGAS - When Eli Manning reflects on his four trips to the Pro Bowl, he doesn't dwell on whether his conference won or lost, or how many yards he passed for. The former New York Giants quarterback can barely remember either, if he's being honest. Instead, what comes to...
Raiders add former Commanders OC Scott Turner to staff
LAS VEGAS -- Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders' staff, likely helping to oversee the passing game. "I'm just happy to be a part of the staff and it's obviously coach [Josh] McDaniels' deal, and I'm just going to be ready to contribute and help the best I can," Turner said Friday. "I'll get out there and get a feel for the team. It's just everything's so new right now."
Stephen Curry (knee) exits win, Warriors keep 'fingers crossed'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left the Warriors' 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the third quarter after suffering an apparent left knee injury. Curry immediately received an X-ray, which came back negative, the team announced. He will get an MRI next.
