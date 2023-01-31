LAS VEGAS -- Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders' staff, likely helping to oversee the passing game. "I'm just happy to be a part of the staff and it's obviously coach [Josh] McDaniels' deal, and I'm just going to be ready to contribute and help the best I can," Turner said Friday. "I'll get out there and get a feel for the team. It's just everything's so new right now."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO