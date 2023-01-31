CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation after one of its deputies was arrested in Alabama on a charge of enticing a child. Osiel Mendoza Guevara, 20, was reportedly taken into custody by Pleasant Grove police on Jan. 24 and released the same day on $15,000 bond. Detectives there believe Guevara traveled to Alabama to meet with the victim, who is a girl under the age of 16. The two reportedly connected online.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO