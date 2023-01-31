Read full article on original website
Texas A&M routs Georgia for 10th win in 12 games
Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman III each scored 15 points to lead Texas A&M to an 82-57 rout of Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in College Station, Texas. Radford went 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to go along with seven rebounds. Coleman hit 4 of 6 from the floor and grabbed six rebounds for the Aggies, who have won 10 of their past 12 games.
Rockdale County wrestlers place second in 3-AAAAAA
Two Rockdale County wrestlers won individual titles as the Bulldogs finished second in the team standings at Saturday’s Region 3-AAAAAA Traditional tournament. Rockdale was runner-up at 205 points, finishing behind host Woodward Academy’s 307.5.
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital announces stroke care close to home
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital is now offering low-risk stroke patients the ability to stay at Piedmont Rockdale. This program will not only keep the patient close to home, but it also will keep them healthy longer. Jessica Giangrande, Piedmont Rockdale Stroke manager, said the impact that even minutes...
$1 Trillion Coin: An Idea to Avoid Government Default
The potential for a government-payment default looms large on the horizon.
Rockdale County deputy under investigation following arrest
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation after one of its deputies was arrested in Alabama on a charge of enticing a child. Osiel Mendoza Guevara, 20, was reportedly taken into custody by Pleasant Grove police on Jan. 24 and released the same day on $15,000 bond. Detectives there believe Guevara traveled to Alabama to meet with the victim, who is a girl under the age of 16. The two reportedly connected online.
Popular Convenience Store Pulls Controversial 'Smile Policy' Following Complaints
Sheetz has amended a handbook policy that's been stirring up some controversy in recent days.
The Richest Man in the World Takes on Elon Musk

UPDATE: Newton County Sheriff's Office investigation narrows hit-and-run timeframe to 12 minutes
COVINGTON — An investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Office has narrowed the timeframe in which a woman was struck and killed on Ga. Highway 26 Monday night to 12 minutes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, based on information revealed in the investigation, the victim was struck between 11:48...
Heather Rae Shares Sweet First Shot of Baby Boy With Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have welcomed their baby boy.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31:. • Jeanette Renee Baines, 61, Clark Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper...
