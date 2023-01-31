Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield Business Journal
State lawmaker hopes to phase out corporate income tax
Legislation that would phase out Missouri’s corporate income tax has been introduced in Jefferson City by state Rep. Travis Smith, R-Dora. The legislation, weighed by the House Special Committee on Tax Reform on Jan. 31, would see Missouri’s current corporate income tax decrease by 1% until it hits zero.
KMOV
Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a...
KYTV
Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses his top priorities for future of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a few weeks since Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Attorney General. He discussed his priorities for office. Fighting violent crime is at the top of Bailey’s list. ”I was a prosecutor, and I worked at a county office. So I...
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, has […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri House approves raising the threshold to change the state’s constitution
It soon could be harder for Missouri voters to change the constitution after the House passed initiative petition legislation Thursday.
‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes
Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators. Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri château one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
missouriindependent.com
Lawmaker proposes local control plan to opt Missouri districts out of state standards
A Republican legislator wants to find a way for some Missouri school districts to opt out the state’s accreditation program. State Sen. Jill Carter, R-Granby, pitched her bill to the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee on Tuesday as a way for districts to “get out from the heavy hand of the department of education.”
Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies
TOPEKA — Following the unveiling of a flat tax proposal that would cost the state $1.5 billion, Gov. Laura Kelly once again rallied Kansans to her tax cut plan, saying any bill passed this legislative session needs to be fiscally responsible. Kelly joined a Tuesday Zoom meeting hosted by the Kansas Appleseed’s Hunger Action Team […] The post Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billion
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Missouri and the good he has done for the community.
Neb. employees union approves contract with raises of up to 27%
LINCOLN — State workers have ratified a new labor contract that contains the largest salary increases in at least 35 years, a contract aimed at filling critical job vacancies. Gov. Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) announced the approval of the labor agreement, which would...
Here Are 5 Odd Random Facts About The State of Missouri
You've probably heard the quote, "There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them." The quote is from the 1948 film "The Naked City", and speaks to the idea that everyone has a story. States have stories too, and Missouri is no exception. Here are five of the ones that are a little bit odd and random.
Carscoops
Missouri Bill Wants To Ban Legislature Requiring Businesses To Pay For EV Infrastructure
Members of the Missouri House committee are arguing that requiring businesses to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms. Instead, the government wants to ensure that cities and counties that do require such installation to pay the bill themselves. The bill is backed both by fossil fuel interests and the Missouri Retailers Association.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren
In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
Demand up for bomb shelters built by a Missouri company
The Cold War ended more than 30 years ago, but the fixation with the bunkered decades of the 1960s and 1980s has not. It has, in some ways, become a culture since the Cold War.
Why the Missouri State Teachers Association is against open enrollment, Parents’ Bill of Rights
Later this week, the Missouri Senate will be debating a "Parents' Bill of Rights," requiring districts to post what they are teaching online.
Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.
Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 1