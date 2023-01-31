ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
Springfield Business Journal

State lawmaker hopes to phase out corporate income tax

Legislation that would phase out Missouri’s corporate income tax has been introduced in Jefferson City by state Rep. Travis Smith, R-Dora. The legislation, weighed by the House Special Committee on Tax Reform on Jan. 31, would see Missouri’s current corporate income tax decrease by 1% until it hits zero.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, has […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes

Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators.  Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri château one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies

TOPEKA — Following the unveiling of a flat tax proposal that would cost the state $1.5 billion, Gov. Laura Kelly once again rallied Kansans to her tax cut plan, saying any bill passed this legislative session needs to be fiscally responsible.  Kelly joined a Tuesday Zoom meeting hosted by the Kansas Appleseed’s Hunger Action Team […] The post Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KIX 105.7

Here Are 5 Odd Random Facts About The State of Missouri

You've probably heard the quote, "There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them." The quote is from the 1948 film "The Naked City", and speaks to the idea that everyone has a story. States have stories too, and Missouri is no exception. Here are five of the ones that are a little bit odd and random.
MISSOURI STATE
Carscoops

Missouri Bill Wants To Ban Legislature Requiring Businesses To Pay For EV Infrastructure

Members of the Missouri House committee are arguing that requiring businesses to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms. Instead, the government wants to ensure that cities and counties that do require such installation to pay the bill themselves. The bill is backed both by fossil fuel interests and the Missouri Retailers Association.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren

In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.

Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy