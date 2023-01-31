Read full article on original website
Former Wales international Alix Popham takes part in charity bike ride from Cardiff to Edinburgh
Former Wales international Alix Popham plans to raise both awareness of and funds to support brain health in sport by taking part in a charity bike ride from Cardiff to Edinburgh this month.
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC
Cardiff: Man arrested after death of drag queen in city
A 50-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place in Cardiff city centre at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
BBC
Shipwreck off Eastbourne identified as 17th Century Dutch warship
A shipwreck lying off the East Sussex coast has been identified as a Dutch warship which sank in 1672. The wreck, which lies 32m (105ft) under water, had been known as the "unknown wreck off Eastbourne" after it was discovered by divers in 2019. It has now been identified as...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: No HIV legal action regrets - rugby star's ex
Gareth Thomas' ex-partner has said he does not regret taking legal action against the former rugby star. Ian Baum accused Mr Thomas, 48, of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him during their three-year relationship. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain settled the case for £75,000 plus costs without...
People born of rape now recognised in Victims’ Code in England and Wales
Woman conceived through rape campaigned for law change after facing difficulties pursuing justice against her birth father
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland
A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...
Madness in the skies across the UK as flight tax cut looms
Flying the 173 miles from Leeds Bradford to London Heathrow has some point to it if you are in West Yorkshire and need to be at Britain’s busiest airport – for example, to connect to a long-haul flight. But if you are simply trying to get from Leeds to London it is a preposterous notion.Yet one sunny afternoon last June I paid £44 to do just that. I can’t immediately recall if I was persuaded not to take the train by a rail strike, engineering work or a particularly high fare that afternoon. Anyway, my sole experience of Flybe’s second...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent Wedgwood sculpture 'must be rebuilt' after demolition gaffe
A sculpture mistakenly demolished during roadworks in Stoke-on-Trent must be rebuilt, a museum boss has urged. Made from bricks, the statue of local pottery magnate Josiah Wedgwood has been in Festival Park since 2009. However Stoke-on-Trent City Council admitted on Thursday it had been knocked down by contractors during road-widening...
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
Afghan refugees protest against plans to move them from London to Yorkshire
Some of the refugees worked alongside British army before Taliban took power in 2021
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post
Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online. The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion. However, one comment said the police should focus on actual...
Time Out Global
How Cornwall went to war with Greggs (again)
A woman in a white cap and floury black apron is looking at me with disapproval. ‘No comment,’ she says firmly, when I ask her about the new Greggs that’s opened in Truro. A customer waiting for her order inhales sharply when she overhears my question. ‘We don’t want to be involved in anything political,’ the woman behind the counter adds.
BBC
Cardiff: House of Fraser store to close after 150 years
A landmark Cardiff city centre department store is to close its doors after more than 150 years. House of Fraser, which opened on St Mary Street as Howells in 1867, will shut in March according to signs outside the building. It had been set to close in 2018, when House...
BBC
Lifts to be installed at Warwick railway station in £6.8m scheme
A £6.8m scheme to install two lifts at a railway station will begin on Monday and take the rest of the year to finish. The project at Warwick station is aimed at helping passengers, including those with reduced mobility, to get to platforms 1 and 2, Network Rail said.
Griff Rhys Jones rails against plans to ‘smother’ Liverpool Street station
Comedian leads coalition against ‘exploitative’ proposal for 16-storey buildings over listed station
